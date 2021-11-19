Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

A stunning exhibit featuring some of Michelangelo’s greatest works at the Sistine Chapel has officially opened in Vancouver.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition invites visitors to experience the 34 frescoes on the Vatican ceiling in life-sized, close-up detail. The frescoes were reproduced by using technology, exclusively licensed high-definition photos, and special materials.

Martin Biallas, the producer of the experience, tells Daily Hive that the exhibition took approximately two years to put together. There were also plenty of challenges, specifically with replicating the frescoes.

“It’s a different look and feel than an oil painting, for example,” Biallas says in an interview. “So we had to find a special fabric that gives you that look and feel. And this is a material out of Germany; it took us about six months to find the right material and get the right reproduction technique.”

“And you have to remember, the Chapel is curved. So now you have a flat surface but you want to be as accurate as possible to the original design.”

Visitors can see close-up reproductions of breathtaking works such as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment.

Vancouver is the second Canadian city to host the exhibition and the first to do so in several years. The exhibit made its world premiere at the Palais des Congrés in Montreal in 2015.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel opens in Vancouver on November 19 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The exhibition will operate with limited capacity, timed entry, and in accordance with BC’s public health guidelines.

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – Exhibition Hall A, 999 Canada Place

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

When: Starting Friday, November 19 (closed Mondays and Tuesdays)

Tickets: Available online starting at $12.60 (plus service charges)