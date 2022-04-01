7 movies and TV shows filming in Toronto this April

Spring has officially sprung in the city, which means new movies and TV shows are ramping up production this season.

With warmer days ahead, it really is the perfect time to get out and about in the city and see if there’s a chance you can catch a glimpse of all the action! You just never know when you may be wandering the streets of Toronto and suddenly be face to face with your favourite cast and crew.

From returning series to new showstoppers — here’s everything you need to know about what’s filming in Toronto this April.

Drama series Beacon 23 sets up shop in the GTA this month, with production expected to continue into July. The new series just began production for its first season, and the plotline will be a psychological thriller based on Hugh Howey’s sci-fi novel Beacon 23. The series will feature former Game of Thrones star Lena Headey and Scarborough local Stephan James as the two lead characters living in space.

The CW’s drama In the Dark is currently filming season four in Toronto, and production will continue into May. The series follows a young blind woman named Murphy, played by Perry Mattfeld, who lives recklessly, which has proven to get her in trouble from time to time. From crime to missing persons and more, In the Dark has quickly become a fan favourite.

Netflix’s Sex/Life is back on location in the city filming for its second season. The spicy drama-comedy series, starring Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos, follows a mother and wife, Billie, as she reminisces with a flame from her past who unexpectedly reappears in her life. Sex/Life will be on location in Toronto until sometime in May.

Titans is on location in Toronto this month to film for its fourth season. Starring Minka Kelly, Brenton Thwaites, and Anna Diop, this DC Universe series is about a group of young superheroes who work together to fight crime and evil and are led by Nightwing, also formerly known as Robin or Batman’s sidekick. Filming is expected to continue into the summer months.

Calling all horror fans — Chucky is back for season 2! I mean, who could forget about this vintage doll that comes alive and seriously freaked out a lot of people during the 90s with multiple slasher films?! Chucky is officially back in the city, filming again for a brand new season from the big screen to a whole new series. Chucky will be on location in the GTA until the end of August.

Canada’s Got Talent is filming in the area this month, with production expected to continue into May. The show will be on location in the Niagara Falls region.

Canada’s Got Talent will bring hopefuls from across the country and around the world to audition in hopes of wowing the judges. This season, the judges’ panel will feature Toronto’s own Howie Mandel, popular YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh, Canadian rapper Kardinal Offishall, and retired WWE champion, Trish Stratus.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is on location in Toronto this April to film. Known as the prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, the new sci-fi series will be on location in the city until June.