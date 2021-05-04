Cinco de Mayo celebrations are going to look a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean we need to give up the most important part: food and drink.

On Wednesday, May 5, you can make things special by picking up some Cinco de Mayo offerings from local makers, be sure to pre-order today or order tomorrow — you won’t regret it!

While we patiently wait for its new Vancouver location to open, let’s celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Sal y Limon. You can bring the fiesta home with Sal y Limon’s Taco Feast Kit for $55. It includes two choices of fillings, a side of rice and beans, tortillas, salsa, cilantro, and onion. To lock yours down call in and order for pickup or have it delivered.

Address: 701 Kingsway #5, Vancouver

Phone: 604-677-4247

Facebook | Instagram

La Taqueria is offering its house Cerveza for just two bucks when you order food on May 5. This offer is available at all locations for online ordering, takeout, and on their patios (weather permitting).

Address: 2450 Yukon Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-2549

Address: 586 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-0512

Address: 322 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-4406

Instagram

Tacomio lovers can preorder all their fiesta faves right now. The brand has meal kits for two and four that will definitely fuel you up for any Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Address: 1245 Glen Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 778-868-7041

Address: 1300 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-288-1999

Address: 6025 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Phone: 604-288-9511

One of our favourite local taco joints, Chanco Tortilleria, has created special $45 taco kits to-go. Each kit includes eight carnitas or veggie tacos, guacamole and chips, two carlota de limón, and two bottles of Pacífico beer. You can preorder for pickup from noon to 8 pm on May 5.

Address: 560 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-339-9219

Instagram