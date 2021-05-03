Listen up, burger lovers! The Real Beef Buddies have created a pass for you to enjoy the juiciest, most high-quality burgers in Vancouver over the next few months.

It’s called the PattyPass, and it allows you to support local restaurants and get a killer deal at the same time.

The pass costs $15, and holders get 50% off of one burger at seven different restaurants around Vancouver from now until September 30, 2021. The savings overall with this pass is around $40.

If you’re a true burger nerd (and aren’t we all?) you can use the PattyPlot tool in your pass to rank your favourite burgers and share your ratings online.

To top it all off, $1 from every PattyPass sold is donated to the Vancouver Food and Beverage Community Fund.

Some of the city’s best burger joints are participating, and they’re offering pass holders several different options when it comes to burger varieties (including veggie options).

Here are the participating restaurants:

Bells and Whistles (Fraser)

Bells and Whistles (Dunbar)

Between 2 Buns

Downlow Burgers (inside The American)

Fable Diner

Popina Canteen

Pourhouse

Be sure to check out all the details online and get your cheap burgers while you can.