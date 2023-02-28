Chutneys Indian Grill has officially opened its third location as of today, this time, in Langley.

The new eatery can be found at #6 6233 200th Street at Willowbrook Park.

This fresh Langley location is the brand’s third spot in BC.

It offers up the restaurant’s signature build-your-own “burrotis” – a burrito-style dish featuring Indian ingredients like chicken, tofu, lamb, daal, tikka masala, pickled cabbage, spiced corn, and a range of chutneys.

Chutneys Indian Grill opened its first location in BC in South Surrey back in 2018.

Up next? Chutneys says it will continue its growth throughout the Lower Mainland and BC with a new spot in Kelowna.

Address: #6 6233 200th Street, Langley

With files from Hanna McLean and Daryn Wright.