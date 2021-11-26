First rental housing building on Robson Street in decades reaches completion

A newly-built 21-storey rental housing tower at the southwest corner of the intersection of Robson Street and Nicola Street in downtown Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood has reached its occupancy stage.

As of today, construction crews are still providing a few minor finishing touches to the tower’s lower exterior, but the first tenants of Chronicle, located at 825 Nicola Street, have now moved in.

The building has 128 secured market rental homes for more than 250 people, with over one-third of the units designed for larger families — containing two bedrooms or three bedrooms.

This is being billed as the first new rental building on Robson Street in decades, specifically in the Lower Robson neighbourhood. Chronicle was the first project on the Robson Street corridor approved under the city’s West End Community Plan.

Construction on the project, owned by Canada Life Assurance Company, first began in early 2019. The project is developed and managed by GWL Realty Advisors, while IBI Group is the design architect.

“GWL Realty Advisors is proud to have brought new rental housing to Vancouver’s West End,” said Ralf Dost, president of GWL Realty Advisors, in a statement.

“Chronicle is a reflection of our focus on building strong, engaged, liveable communities in cities like Vancouver. We’re looking forward to welcoming individuals and families who want to love where they live, build a life in the downtown core, and enjoy all that connected urban living has to offer.”

Residents have access to indoor and outdoor amenities such as fitness and yoga rooms. The tower’s entire rooftop level is an amenity space with dining and seating areas. Other amenities include a pet spa with dog washing and grooming facilities, and an outdoor “bark park” for pets on the building’s second floor rooftop.

At the ground level facing Robson Street, the tower has several retail and restaurant units totalling about 5,500 sq ft of commercial space.

Immediately to the east, just across the street, construction is progressing on Asia Standard Americas’ Landmark on Robson complex — the redevelopment of the Empire Landmark Hotel. It took awhile for the complex to rise up, following a careful demolition process for the 394-ft-tall, 42-storey hotel tower and a deep excavation. Currently, the two towers have reached about two-thirds of their final height of about 300 ft with 28 storeys and 30 storeys.

Landmark On Robson will have roughly 280 homes, with 57 social housing units in the tower’s three-storey podium facing the laneway, and the remainder as upscale condominiums. On the Robson Street side, the podium’s upper two levels will have 32,000 sq ft of office space, while the ground level will be retail and restaurant units, which will significantly activate the street and help bridge the Robson Village and Lower Robson retail areas. Construction is anticipated to reach completion in 2023.