While we were treated to a white Christmas in Vancouver, you can still be green and recycle your live Christmas trees.

There’s no need to dump your tree in the alley when there are plenty of places in and around Vancouver that will help you to recycle it instead.

Remember to take off all decorations, lights, ornaments, tinsel, et cetera before you bring your tree in for recycling.

Here’s how, when, and where to recycle your Christmas tree around the Lower Mainland:

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue

Working in partnership with Bartlett Tree Experts, Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue is offering Christmas Tree chipping services by donation. Funds help provide equipment and training to help their team continue to serve the community.

Where: 23598 Jim Robson Way, Maple Ridge

When: January 1, 2, 8, and 9 from 9 am to 4 pm

Cost: By donation

UBC Botanical Garden Christmas Tree Recycling

Drop off your tree at UBC’s botanical garden where funds raised go to help support an East Vancouver elementary school fix their broken garden boxes and provide garden lessons to students.

Where: UBC Botanical Garden – 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

When: December 26, 2021, to January 9, 2021, from 10 am to 2 pm

Cost: By donation, suggested $5 minimum

Lions Club Tree Chipping Events

With plenty of locations around Vancouver, the Lions Club annual tree chipping events are a convenient way to make sure your tree is properly disposed of.

Where:

When: January 8 and 9 from 10 am to 4 pm

Cost: By donation, cash and non-perishable food items accepted

Free Drop-off at Transfer Station or Landfill

Drop off your tree for free until Monday, January 31, 2022, at one of two locations. All the trees are then turned into nutrient-rich compost, and the compost is then sold to residential gardeners, commercial landscapers and to municipal parks departments.

Where:

Vancouver South Transfer Station – 377 West Kent Avenue North

Vancouver Landfill – 5400 72nd Street, Delta

Green Bin

If you cut up your tree into pieces, then you can stick it into Vancouver’s regular Green Bin service. The pieces have to be smaller than 10 cm in diameter and shorter than 50 cm and Green Bin lids have to close completely.

Curbside Tree Collection

Trees will be collected from residential homes as part of the City Green Bin service. Get your tree out before 7 am on Saturday, January 15 to get in on the pickup.

When: The weekend of January 15 and 16

How to prepare trees for pickup:

remove all lights, decorations, and tinsel

lay the tree on its side in the same location that you set out your bins

place the tree so it is visible from the street or lane

leave the tree loose (no bag, string, or rope)

