While we were treated to a white Christmas in Vancouver, you can still be green and recycle your live Christmas trees.
There’s no need to dump your tree in the alley when there are plenty of places in and around Vancouver that will help you to recycle it instead.
Remember to take off all decorations, lights, ornaments, tinsel, et cetera before you bring your tree in for recycling.
Here’s how, when, and where to recycle your Christmas tree around the Lower Mainland:
Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue
Working in partnership with Bartlett Tree Experts, Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue is offering Christmas Tree chipping services by donation. Funds help provide equipment and training to help their team continue to serve the community.
Where: 23598 Jim Robson Way, Maple Ridge
When: January 1, 2, 8, and 9 from 9 am to 4 pm
Cost: By donation
UBC Botanical Garden Christmas Tree Recycling
Drop off your tree at UBC’s botanical garden where funds raised go to help support an East Vancouver elementary school fix their broken garden boxes and provide garden lessons to students.
Where: UBC Botanical Garden – 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver
When: December 26, 2021, to January 9, 2021, from 10 am to 2 pm
Cost: By donation, suggested $5 minimum
Lions Club Tree Chipping Events
With plenty of locations around Vancouver, the Lions Club annual tree chipping events are a convenient way to make sure your tree is properly disposed of.
Where:
- King George Secondary School parking lot
- Kitsilano Beach parking lot
- Kerrisdale Ice Arena parking lot
- Trout Lake Community Centre parking lot
When: January 8 and 9 from 10 am to 4 pm
Cost: By donation, cash and non-perishable food items accepted
Free Drop-off at Transfer Station or Landfill
Drop off your tree for free until Monday, January 31, 2022, at one of two locations. All the trees are then turned into nutrient-rich compost, and the compost is then sold to residential gardeners, commercial landscapers and to municipal parks departments.
Where:
- Vancouver South Transfer Station – 377 West Kent Avenue North
- Vancouver Landfill – 5400 72nd Street, Delta
If you cut up your tree into pieces, then you can stick it into Vancouver’s regular Green Bin service. The pieces have to be smaller than 10 cm in diameter and shorter than 50 cm and Green Bin lids have to close completely.
Trees will be collected from residential homes as part of the City Green Bin service. Get your tree out before 7 am on Saturday, January 15 to get in on the pickup.
When: The weekend of January 15 and 16
How to prepare trees for pickup:
- remove all lights, decorations, and tinsel
- lay the tree on its side in the same location that you set out your bins
- place the tree so it is visible from the street or lane
- leave the tree loose (no bag, string, or rope)
With files from Daily Hive Staff.