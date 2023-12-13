Stress-free holidays: Here's where to get your Christmas gifts wrapped around Vancouver

We know you’ve put so much thought and care into finding the perfect gift for your loved one but shopping is one thing. Now, impressively and neatly wrapping each item is where many of us need help.

Thankfully, there are plenty of options around the Lower Mainland where locals (aka Christmas angels) have set up booths to help the hopeless gift wrappers.

Even if you have a full Santa sack of gifts that you want to be wrapped, here’s where you can wrap your presents at an affordable price.

Located at the Lonsdale Quay, the Foundry North Shore’s Work and Education Program has set conveniently up a Winter Holiday Gift Wrapping Booth.

Every year, Foundry North Shore hires 10 young people to serve customers, wrap gifts, and collect donations.

Foundry North Shore, a free supported employment and education program, offers people 12 to 24 years old access to mental health and substance use support, primary care, peer support, and social services.

“The [Gift Wrapping Booth] was born out of us finding that many young people with barriers may have never worked before, or have taken a long break from employment,” an email statement reads.

Gift wrapping services are by donation as all proceeds benefit the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation.

At the Winter Holiday Gift Wrapping Booth, if you donate more than $50 you will receive a gift receipt to submit a charitable tax credit claim on your taxes.

Dates: December 1 to 23

Hours: 11 am to 5 pm

Location: 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver, BC

If you’re in the downtown Vancouver area, Obsessions is offering gift-wrapping services for $6.95 per item. It would be an additional $2.95 if folks would like the gift wrapper to box their item.

Obsessions is located outside CF Pacific Centre, across from the Sephora.

At Obsessions gift wrapping is available year round.

Obsessions Gift Wrapping Service

Hours:

Monday to Saturday: 9:30 am to 6 pm

Sunday: 12 pm to 5 pm.

Location: 595 Howe St #101, Vancouver, BC V6C 2T5

Metro Vancouver Malls

Many malls around Metro Vancouver also have set up gift-wrapping booths.

Here is a list of local malls offering the service:

The Gift Wrap Lounge located in Centre Court of the mall is by donation for the Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society.

Hours of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10 am to 9 pm

Sunday: 11 am to 7 pm

Sunday, December 17: 10 am to 9 pm

Sunday, December 24: 10 am to 2 pm

Suggested Minimum Donations:

Small: $7

Medium: $9

Large: $12

Cash is not accepted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metropolis at Metrotown (@metropolisatmet)



The Gift Wrap Booth is located on the upper level near the Plenty store and is by donation for the Burnaby Neighbourhood House.

Hours of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 11 am to 9 pm

Sunday: 11 am to 7 pm

Sunday, December 24: 11 am to 5 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willowbrook Shopping Centre (@shopwillowbrook)



The Willowbrook’s Charity Gift Wrap Centre is open and located across from Sephora in the northwest corridor. Funds collected are donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley.

Hours of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm

Sunday: 11 am to 6 pm

Sunday, December 24: 11 am to 5 pm

Prices: