Whether you’re a parent or in your cool auntie or uncle phase, shopping for the little ones in your life is perhaps the most fun — the holidays are, after all, about the kids.

From the trendiest LEGO sets to all things Barbie and clothes kiddos will actually want to wear, we’ve rounded up the best gifts for kids right here.

Lego Sets

LEGO has an array of options for kids (and adults) of all ages — making it a forever classic on our annual gift guides. For the wee ones 4+, it’s impossible to go wrong with the Medium Creative Brick Box ($44.99), with plenty of shapes and colours guaranteeing endless hours of creativity and fun. Little girls will also be enamoured with the Frozen-inspired Anna & Elsa’s Frozen Wonderland ($59.99), complete with a bobsled.

For the 9+ set, there are plenty of fan favourites from the worlds of Harry Potter, Star Wars and the video game Minecraft. Relive the magic of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World with the Hogsmeade Village Visit ($119.99) or the miniature Advent Calendar 2023 ($40.49). There’s never a shortage of cool Star Wars offerings either: this season, we’re eyeing The Razor Crest ($179.99), used by Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin, making for a great post-build display piece.

Skechers Shoes

Skechers’ playful styles are not only fun to wear, but they’re also ultra-comfortable for the active toddlers and kids in your life. The brand slayed various whimsical pink designs, including the adorable Unicorn Dreams collection ($70-$78) for Little Kids (sizes 10.5 – 3.0). For the big girls (3.5-7), there’s the more grown-up-looking Uno Gen1 in white with a mermaid-inspired metallic at the back ($80) or the Barbiecore Hot Pink ($110).

There’s also plenty of selection for boys — in the Little Kids category, the Skech Fast Ice in red ($63) will surely be a hit. For older kids, there’s the “notice me” S Lights in Mega Surge ($50.99 – $78) or the futuristic Ultra Flex 3.0 – Triple Pointz for an all-black and gray vibe ($60).

Yoto’s Mini Player

The popular ad-free Yoto player now comes in a Mini Size ($99.99). Perfect for home use or an on-the-go lifestyle, this ever-popular audio player encourages kids 3-12 to explore audiobooks, music, activities and more. Parents can rest assured there’s no microphone or camera built in, doubling down on digital safety concerns. The player also has built-in features like a sleep training alarm and a complimentary app, and it doubles as a Bluetooth speaker when you need. They’ve also just released cards with the iconic music of The Beatles and Paul McCartney, letting your wee one in on Beatlemania.

KiwiCo Subscription Box

Subscription boxes aren’t just for adults anymore. Kids can get in on the fun with the KiwiCo boxes (prices range depending on type and length of subscription), comprising Montessori-inspired toys and activities tailored to babies up to teen years. The boxes inspire kids to create, innovate and push their minds to think big and tackle challenges. There are all sorts of options, including the food-based Yummy Crate for ages 6-14, the Doodle Crate for ages 9-14, and the toddler-based Koala Cate for ages 3-4 — plus many more.

Jan & Jul’s Winter Accessories

Vancouver-based Jan & Jul’s rain and winter accessories aren’t just durable but also adorable! Keep your kids warm into the new year with the Insulated Winter Hat ($26.99), available in plenty of colours and designs that’ll appeal to boys and girls. The Kids Fleece Mittens ($19.99) also pair perfectly to keep little hands cozy thanks to double-layered fabric that retains insulating properties, even when wet.

Columbia x Disney’s Collab

Classic Disney characters never go out of style. Mickey and the gang are the stars of their magical collaboration with Columbia outerwear that’s cute and nostalgic for parents and practical for kids. Our pick is the special-edition Disney100 half-snap fleece pullover ($69.99) that’s warm and stylish, channelling Disney artwork from the 1930s, the same decade Columbia was founded. There’s also a zippered chest pocket, adjustable hem, and stretch binding for extra comfort.

Barbie’s Dreamhouse

Your little ones can live large in Barbie’s three-floor Dreamhouse ($289.99) — and this time, the pool doesn’t have to be plastic (if two inches of optional-to-add water counts). The 75-piece set includes more details than ever, including more pet-friendly additions for Barbie’s four-legged pal. Relive Barbie: The Movie‘s magic with this 360-degree doll house, which is also the tallest one ever produced by Mattel.

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing

For the kid who is already taking an interest in gaming. The ultra-compact Nintendo Switch Lite comes packaged with the company’s best-selling Animal Crossing game as part of the New Horizons Bundle ($259.99, only at Shopper’s Drug Mart). The popular animal-inspired simulation game ($80 value) is fun and easy for all ages, appealing to toddlers as young as three. The holiday package offers a Switch in a coral or teal shade, with a leaf design front and back.

Sprinkler Buddy

Say goodbye to boring baths! Make bath time magical with the Sprinkler Buddy that blows water, has disco lights and is waterproof and safe for babies ($19.99)

Razer Scooters

Razer’s are back — or did they ever leave? Millennial parents will be feeling all the nostalgia with this gift for kids 8+. The sleek Razer Black Label 1.0 (on sale for $89.98 at Toys “R” Us — also an exclusive to them) is lightweight thanks to the 100% aircraft-grade aluminum. For safety, the scooter also has a fixed T-bar handle, double stacked head tube clamp and high-grade polyurethane wheels with RZR Pro 10 bearings.

Herschel’s Kids Bags

Herschel continues to add to its kids’ collection. The Vancouver-based company has become an elementary school staple with backpacks that come in varying sizes depending on the age of your little ones. Their iconic Heritage style ($55) comes in their classic solid shades and fun prints, such as the pet-lovers Dog Park or the edgy Painted Checker.

For the next Disneyland trip, the practical Hip Pack ($34) is the perfect all-day accessory to store spending money, snacks, pins, and more.

Creatology’s Friendship Bracelet Box

As Taylor Swift sings on Midnights, “So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.” The lyric inspired a friendship bracelet — for lack of a better word — frenzy, dominating the star’s Eras Tour (IRL and the movie version). As a result, friendship bracelets have never been more in style — and now your kids can get in on the action at home with the Friendship Bracelet Bead Box By Creatology ($18.99 at Michaels) to trade with friends or enjoy at home.

Fisher Price Linkimals Light Up & Learn Owl

This toy is not only fun and friendly — elevating the imaginary BFF to a sort of real one — but is also designed to encourage learning. The Fisher-Price Linkimals Light Up & Learn Owl ($54.99 — comes in English and French) is loaded with audio and 90 songs to teach counting, the alphabet, months of the year, days of the week and more. It will also interact with other Linkimals for the ultimate cool factor.

Books from Indigo

There’s no shortage of old and new literature for kids of all ages at Indigo. For ages 6-8, parents can take a walk down memory lane with the Home Alone 2: Lost In New York: The Classic Illustrated Storybook ($23.99).

It’s never too early to start the Harry Potter series: some parents start young by reading to their kids and keep the boxed sets on display until they’re old enough to start reading themselves. J.K. Rowling’s seven classics are in the Harry Potter Box Set: The Complete Collection (on sale for $67.97) and pair well with The Harry Potter Wizarding Almanac — the official magical companion to J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books ($50) to learn more about her whimsical world.

Eric Carle’s beloved classic The Very Hungry Caterpillar gets a holiday-themed upgrade with an ornament package ($23) for ages 3-5 — with 15% of proceeds going towards children in high-needs communities through the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation.

LeapFrog Magic Adventures Telescope

LeapFrog’s Magic Adventures Telescope ($139.99 from Amazon) is for aspiring astronauts ages 5+! This real, digital telescope lets his (and adults) get a close-up look at the moon with 110x magnification, allowing users to snap photos and save what they see. This toy comes loaded with 100+ NASA videos to learn more about the stars, solar system and space in general. It was also a Toy of the Year 2023 finalist in the STEAM category.

Pokemon’s TCG: Evolving Powers Premium Collection

Gotta collect ’em all! The Pokemon TCG: Evolving Powers Premium Collection ($67.99, only at Indigo) is described as a “mighty box of goodies” for kids 6+ with plenty of Pokémon ready to battle. As players make their way through the game, they’ll be able to evolve their fictional creatures through to Magnezone and Gardevoir — and that’s all before the TCG Booster packs kick in. Comes with three foil cards featuring Magnezone ex, Magnezone V, and Magnezone VSTAR, two cards featuring Magnemite and Magneton, three foil cards featuring Gardevoir ex, Gardevoir V, and Gardevoir VMAX, and more.

Disney’s Villainous Game

Disney has been doubling down on their 100th anniversary with lots of special edition releases — including perhaps the most fun of all, their trending Villainous: Introduction to Evil game ($39.99 at Indigo). Trade in your goody-two-shoes for those of the Disney bad gal and guys — like the sinister Ursula, Maleficent, Captin Hook and others — to achieve your own devious objectives with schemes and strategy. This limited-edition Disney100 finish includes rainbow foil packaging.

Franklin Sports NHL Mini All-Star Net

For the future hockey star! Franklin Sports NHL Mini All-Star Net ($55.99 at Canadian Tire) encourages kids to get active with some knee hockey. This one is easy to set up and take down and comes with a knee hockey goal, two mini hockey sticks, mini foam indoor balls, and pop-out shooting targets to practice getting on your A-Game.

Toques From The Heart

Canadian winters can be brutal — especially for the 35,000 that experience homelessness on any given night. Toques From The Heart aims to create the perfect toque with a purpose, donating a hat for each one purchased to a Canadian in need. The company designs classic toques for Toddlers ($34.99) to perfectly match the adult ones and come in plenty of colours from light blue, light pink, classic black, and more.

Angelcare’s Magical Dreams Nightlights

Angelcare is changing the nightlight game. The Montreal-based company just launched the Angelcare Magical Dreams collection, a range of projectors and lights to add a dash of magic to bedtime and encourage imagination through customizable sounds and intensities. The new line-up includes the Bobbi Wale Projector, which can showcase images of moving waves and fish ($54.99), the portable Celeste Musical Mushroom Projector ($39.99) that also includes a cry sensor, and the innovative Lumicolor Bear Night Light ($44.99) which can sense the shade of what it lights up and automatically recreate it.

Icebreaker’s Thermal Layers

Keep your kids warm and cozy with Icebreaker’s layered thermal pieces. The Kids Merino 200 Oasis Long Sleeve Crewe Thermal Top ($70) is naturally soft and breathable while also working to keep warmth in during the cold months. The brand also makes the Kids Merino 260 Tech Long Sleeve Half Zip Thermal Top ($95) a go-to zip-neck base layer made out of 100% Merino wool jersey fabric. It can be worn on active days or as another layer during the winter season.