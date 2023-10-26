Shortly after announcing her retirement from the Canadian national team, soccer legend Christine Sinclair made headlines last week when the US women’s national team tried to send her a message of congratulations.

After tagging the 40-year-old in an X post, it was revealed that Sinclair had blocked her country’s longtime rivals on social media and was therefore unable to read it.

Ouch.

Hope she unblocks us to see this 🤞 pic.twitter.com/AEfmJEwRSq — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) October 20, 2023

Sinclair addressed the decision to block the American squad while speaking to reporters in Montreal on Thursday.

“As for the US soccer thing, that was a big oops, not a big oops, but yeah, I had blocked them,” she said. “I think it was right before we were playing them.”

Canada’s longtime captain, who is not especially active on social media, also revealed that the decision to block the American squad came shortly before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and that she had forgotten all about doing it.

“I forgot I had done it, and I haven’t been on Twitter… since before the World Cup,” she said before acknowledging the kind message. “Obviously huge rivals, but I thank them for the kind words.”

“It’s just totally a Sinc thing to do,” she added, poking fun at herself.

Christine Sinclair explains how it ended up that the U.S. WNT account was blocked on her X account. 😂 pic.twitter.com/YCHHbLHLUg — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 26, 2023

Despite Sinclair’s recent retirement announcement, she hasn’t finished her international playing career just yet. She will be suiting up for Canada’s final international friendlies of the year, beginning with a match against Brazil at Stade Saputo in Montreal this Saturday.

“It’s going to be a special night,” Sinclair said. “This is a great opportunity to play four games across Canada and for me to be able to say thank you to the fans who have supported me throughout my career.”

The Burnaby, BC, native’s final farewell will take place at home when she suits up for a match against Australia on December 5 at BC Place.

Sinclair leaves the national team with more goals than anyone at the international level (190), along with an Olympic gold medal, a CONCACAF championship, and two Olympic bronze medals.