Christine Sinclair has US Women's National Team blocked on social media

While there have been plenty of heartfelt messages from athletes and fans regarding Christine Sinclair’s retirement announcement, the US Women’s National Team chose to go with a funnier approach.

Despite the two countries serving as allies, there has always been a big sports rivalry between the US and Canada, and is apparently one that Sinclair took very seriously. So seriously, in fact, that she has them blocked on X.

Hope she unblocks us to see this 🤞 pic.twitter.com/AEfmJEwRSq — U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (@USWNT) October 20, 2023



How long Sinclair has had the account blocked is unknown, but it sure has given fans a good laugh on social media today. While it was a funny post, the US Women’s National Team account made sure to pay homage to Sinclair’s outstanding career, referring to her as a legend of the game.

Despite Sinclair’s retirement announcement, she hasn’t finished her playing career just yet. The 40-year-old will be suiting up for Canada’s final international friendlies of the year. She will be playing for Canada’s Women’s National Team in each of their games versus Brazil, the first of which will be played in Montreal on October 28, as well as the second on October 31 in Halifax.

While it hasn’t yet been confirmed, it is also expected that two more friendlies will be added for the last FIFA international window of the year. Both of those games are expected to be played in Vancouver, which will give the Burnaby-born Sinclair the final send-off she is more than deserving of.