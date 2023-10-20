Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair is retiring from national team

Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair has announced her retirement at the national level.

The 40-year-old posted a short black-and-white video featuring a pair of cleats hung on a crossbar to Instagram on Thursday. The metaphor was followed by a black screen bearing a maple leaf along with Sinclair’s signature and No. 12.

Sinclair, the longtime captain of the Canadian Women’s National Team, provided no caption on the post.

Nonetheless, comments rolled in from people and organizations expressing their sadness.

“We’re not ready,” the FIFA Women’s World Cup page commented on the post.

“What a run,” Team Canada wrote with a goat emoji.

“Thank you will never suffice,” former teammate Kaylyn Kyle wrote. “You inspired a little girl from Saskatchewan that got to play with her idol and capture the heart of Canadians. I will forever be indebted to you!”

Team Canada made the news official on Friday.

Sinclair has played 19 games in the NWSL this season with the Portland Thorns. Currently, she is still one of 26 players called up for a pair of friendly matches against Brazil on October 28 in Montreal and October 31 in Halifax at Wanderers Ground.

Back in July, after Canada was eliminated from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Burnaby, BC, native was visibly emotional, knowing the end was near.

“I’m proud of what I’ve been able to do for this country,” she said. “Thinking back to when I first joined the national team to where Canada is now… [I’m] just proud to be a part of the evolution of the game.”

Sinclair leaves the national team with more goals than anyone at the international level (190), along with an Olympic gold medal, a CONCACAF championship, and two Olympic bronze medals.