Iconic jeweler Chopard moves to new "Luxury Lane" Vancouver location

Chopard is soon to have a new home in Vancouver.

The Swiss watch maker and jeweler has moved to downtown’s Alberni Street, otherwise known as “luxury lane,” opening on Dec. 21.

The stunning new location, previously occupied by contemporary retailer Blubird, will showcase the 161 year old brands’ timeless classics, and iconic watches in the 743 square foot boutique. With wood floors and luxe furnishings, the bright and airy space is an escape from the busy downtown core.

The store will also include a gentlemen’s area at the back of the boutique, featuring an extensive library. The room takes on a decidedly masculine line with rich shades of leather to display their L.U.C, Mille Miglia, and Alpine Eagle collections.

“Chopard is proud to unveil a beautiful jewel in Vancouver,” said Caroline Scheufele, Co- President and Artistic Director of Chopard. “We’ve been welcomed with open arms and remain committed to this important, growing and vibrant market in Canada. We look forward to welcoming friends of the Maison to our new home, one that embodies and showcases the creativity, innovation and craftsmanship that Chopard is known for,” she also said. Chopard is a fixture on Hollywood red carpets, worn by celebs like Angela Bassett, H.E.R, and Olivia Colman at the Oscars in Feb. 2021. The brand is also known for their celebrity-fronted campaigns, including a recent one with Julia Roberts. The Pretty Woman star appeared in a short film directed by Xavier Dolan to promote the collection, which part of Chopard’s Happy Diamonds lineup. Rihanna collaborated with the company back in 2017 for her own line, dubbed the RIHANNA ♥ CHOPARD. The limited-edition capsule collection saw the Swiss brand embrace its edgy side with a sexy campaign featuring Rihanna in the pieces. The brand’s Happy Hearts Collection has been a popular luxury accessory with the younger set in recent years. The new location puts Chopard near other luxury jewelers and watch retailers, including Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, Rolex and Panarai, which all operate on the same street. Alberni is also home to a Prada boutique and a Burberry store, which is housed inside the Shangri-la Hotel.

Chopard initially opened their first Vancouver boutique in Nov. 2017 on West Georgia St.

The new store, located at 1108 Alberni Street, welcomes clients as of Dec. 21.