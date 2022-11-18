Not long ago, Dished shared the news that Canadian steakhouse concept Chop would be opening its new Vancouver location this fall.

Now, Chop has set a date for its official grand opening.

The steakhouse and bar, which is set to open on the east side of the Vancouver Convention Centre, will be opening its doors to the public on Wednesday, November 30.

The company, which coins itself as offering “Canada’s ultimate steak experience,” has had branded boarding up around 1055 Canada Place #26 since earlier this year.

This is the former location of a Bellaggio Cafe.

Chop operates one other BC location in Richmond as well as over a dozen outposts in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Nova Scotia.

The chain is known for its large menu of appetizers and mains, but of course, it’s most recognized for its steak offerings.

Chop’s steaks are seasoned with Old Chicago steak spice and seared in a 1800°F infrared grill to create a “perfect crust.”

“Chop Coal Harbour is the first step in our aggressive growth strategy over the next five years,” says Dave Campbell, President, Chop Steakhouse & Bar.

“We’re thrilled to bring this location to market to truly showcase our modern steak experience with a globally inspired city like Vancouver.”

When the new Coal Harbour location opens later this month, it’ll operate from Sunday to Thursday 11 am to 11 pm and Friday and Saturday until midnight.

Chop will also offer a daily happy hour from 2 pm to 5 pm, and from 9 pm to close on Thursdays to Sundays.

Address: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building — 1055 Canada Place #26, Vancouver

