If you’re craving Chipotle, you might want to give this new addition a try.

The chain has announced the launch of Chicken al Pastor, which is available across Canada and around the world for a limited period, starting March 14.

According to a statement from Chipotle, the new chicken option “levels up any go-to Chipotle order with a sophisticated flavour profile and elevated taste.”

The juicy chicken sure packs a lot of flavour.

It’s seasoned with Chipotle’s adobo marinade, morita peppers, pineapple, and ground achiote, then finished with lime and cilantro “to create a well-balanced flavour with just the right amount of heat.”

Switch things up and add the Chicken al Pastor to burritos, burrito bowls, salads, quesadillas, and tacos.

“Guests are looking to restaurants for unique menu items they cannot make at home, and al pastor has been gaining mass appeal in recent years,” said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer. “We’ve put our own spicy spin on al pastor with our freshly grilled chicken and have created a truly delicious menu item that fans will crave. It’s where fire meets flavour.”

For a limited time, you can even save on delivery fees.

Go to Chipotle.ca or use the Chipotle app and order an entree with Chicken al Pastor and spend a minimum of $12 to qualify for free delivery.