You can now order Starbucks through DoorDash across the country

Getting your Starbucks fix has truly never been easier, but now there’s one more way to get your favourite drink asap, no matter where you are.

As of today, Starbucks and DoorDash have launched a new delivery partnership, meaning more Canadians than ever before will have access to on-demand Starbucks delivery.

The partnership allows more than 500 locations to be able to deliver to nearly 50 new communities across the country – including Saint John in New Brunswick, Squamish in BC, and the province of Prince Edward Island.

Previously, delivery of Starbucks was not available to folks living in these areas.

DoorDash is one of the most heavily used delivery platforms in the country, and this partnership between the two major companies hugely expands Starbucks’ reach.

To celebrate the launch, customers will be able to get $5 off their next three Starbucks orders of $20 or more during the period between March 20 and April 2.

To see if Starbucks delivers to your area, log in to the DoorDash app.