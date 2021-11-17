Chinese Restaurant Awards reveal 2021 winners

Metro Vancouver is one of the best destinations in the world for Chinese food, so it’s safe to say we are excited to see what restaurants and dishes have taken home trophies at the Critics’ Choice Signature Dish Awards, a part of the 13th Annual Chinese Restaurant Awards.

Celebrating the best of the best when it comes to Chinese and Taiwanese cuisine in this city, this year’s award-winning restaurants were announced Tuesday.

Please note the Diners’ Choice Awards 2021 will commence around summer.

So without further delay, here are all the winners from the awards so far.

Critics’ Choice Signature Dish Awards 2021

ABALONE GINGER AND GREEN ONION HOT POT

Bamboo Grove Restaurant

6920 No. 3 Rd, Richmond

BC GEODUCK WITH SOFT SCRAMBLED EGGS

Bamboo Grove Restaurant

6920 No. 3 Rd, Richmond

DRY AGED CHINESE STYLE BBQ DUCK / QUAIL

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

845 Burrard St, Vancouver

BEEF FEATHER TRIPE WITH SICHUAN PEPPERCORNS

Chef Tony Seafood Restaurant

4600 No. 3 Rd #101, Richmond

GOLD COIN CHICKEN

Chef’s Choice Chinese Cuisine

955 W Broadway, Vancouver

STEAMED SOUP DUMPLING

Chef’s Choice Chinese Cuisine

955 W Broadway, Vancouver

BLACK SESAME BALLS

Heritage Asian Eatery

382 W Broadway, Vancouver

THE WHITE RABBIT

Kouign Café

18 E Pender St, Vancouver

MIXED DEEP FRIED APPETIZERS

Memory Corner

4651 Garden City Rd #1110, Richmond

SIGNATURE BEIJING DUCK

iDen & Quan Ju De

2808 Cambie St, Vancouver

GHOST CHICKEN SALAD

Street Auntie Aperitivo House

1039 Granville St, Vancouver

DONG BO PORK

Suhang Restaurant

Unit 100, 8291 Ackroyd Rd, Richmond

SOUR CABBAGE FISH HOTPOT

The Fish Man

8391 Alexandra Rd #1170, Richmond

Individual Awards were also given out as a part of the celebrations. These awards honour “aspiring organizations, restaurants and individuals who strive to support and brighten up Vancouver restaurant industry and community.”

