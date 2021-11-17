Chinese Restaurant Awards reveal 2021 winners
Metro Vancouver is one of the best destinations in the world for Chinese food, so it’s safe to say we are excited to see what restaurants and dishes have taken home trophies at the Critics’ Choice Signature Dish Awards, a part of the 13th Annual Chinese Restaurant Awards.
Celebrating the best of the best when it comes to Chinese and Taiwanese cuisine in this city, this year’s award-winning restaurants were announced Tuesday.
Please note the Diners’ Choice Awards 2021 will commence around summer.
So without further delay, here are all the winners from the awards so far.
Critics’ Choice Signature Dish Awards 2021
ABALONE GINGER AND GREEN ONION HOT POT
Bamboo Grove Restaurant
6920 No. 3 Rd, Richmond
BC GEODUCK WITH SOFT SCRAMBLED EGGS
Bamboo Grove Restaurant
6920 No. 3 Rd, Richmond
DRY AGED CHINESE STYLE BBQ DUCK / QUAIL
Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
845 Burrard St, Vancouver
BEEF FEATHER TRIPE WITH SICHUAN PEPPERCORNS
Chef Tony Seafood Restaurant
4600 No. 3 Rd #101, Richmond
GOLD COIN CHICKEN
Chef’s Choice Chinese Cuisine
955 W Broadway, Vancouver
STEAMED SOUP DUMPLING
Chef’s Choice Chinese Cuisine
955 W Broadway, Vancouver
BLACK SESAME BALLS
Heritage Asian Eatery
382 W Broadway, Vancouver
THE WHITE RABBIT
Kouign Café
18 E Pender St, Vancouver
MIXED DEEP FRIED APPETIZERS
Memory Corner
4651 Garden City Rd #1110, Richmond
SIGNATURE BEIJING DUCK
iDen & Quan Ju De
2808 Cambie St, Vancouver
GHOST CHICKEN SALAD
Street Auntie Aperitivo House
1039 Granville St, Vancouver
DONG BO PORK
Suhang Restaurant
Unit 100, 8291 Ackroyd Rd, Richmond
SOUR CABBAGE FISH HOTPOT
The Fish Man
8391 Alexandra Rd #1170, Richmond
Individual Awards were also given out as a part of the celebrations. These awards honour “aspiring organizations, restaurants and individuals who strive to support and brighten up Vancouver restaurant industry and community.”
These winners were selected by the Chinese Restaurant Awards’ board of directors. You can read more about that here.