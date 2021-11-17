10+ fantastic local food gifts to pick up in Vancouver

Tis the season to spread some cheer, and this year we really need all the good holiday vibes we can get.

One of the best ways to do that is to pick up a quality gift and give it to someone you want to send some love to.

There are so many amazing products out there that we couldn’t fit them all on this list, but here are some much-loved favourites that will not disappoint – we’re sure of it.

Check out these fantastic food gifts to get in Vancouver this season.

You can make Squamish Nation chef Paul Natrall’s famous bannock at home using this Classic Bannock Mix made in North Vancouver. Get a taste of the Coast Salish Cuisine by using either the Classic or Cinnamon Brown Sugar mix to whip up fried bread, baked bannock, or bannock waffles. Get these mixes and more for delivery or pickup in North Vancouver.

This local company aims to create long-lasting, durable, timeless, and beautiful ceramic tableware. Proudly designed in Vancouver, BC, Lineage offers top-notch bowls, plates, mugs, sauce dishes, and sets.

Vancouver’s new adorable shop Mucker has a whole bunch of perfect gifts for the foodie in your life. We’re especially fond of the food-themed puzzle “Spice It Up,” but there’s also an Apero Wine Tumbler and an array of wine and food-focused magazines here that we have our eye on.

Local Holiday Cookie Boxes

Nothing says happy holidays like a giant box of cookies. While many Vancouver sweet spots and bakeries will be launching treats in the coming weeks, here are a couple that you can look into ordering now:

Grab a jar of East Van Jam this holiday season and you won’t be disappointed. These jams are inspired by the eclectic variety of characters that make up East Vancouver and beyond, and they are made from local produce too.

Search & Rescue Denim Co creates premium aprons in Vancouver, and the company offers bespoke handmade aprons for coffee shops, restaurants, and bars as well as the general public. The handmade garments are completely customizable too, which would make a stellar gift for a foodie.

Local Spirits and Sips

A great way to spark holiday cheer? Gifting a bottle of locally made, boozy goodness. If you’re looking for bottles from Vancouver’s breweries, head here — otherwise we love these makers when it comes to libations for gifting.

Foo Hung Curios is a gift shop located within the Chinatown Storytelling Centre (CSC) at 168 East Pender Street in Vancouver’s historic Chinatown. These adorable candles replicate bao and dumplings in a traditional bamboo steamer basket, and they are definitely one of the cutest things on the list this year.

We’d be hard-pressed not to order these for ourselves, but The Graze Company’s Luxe Agate Cheese Knives are definitely a great gift for a loved one who deserves to be treated. They come in both pink and turquoise.

Local Coffee Beans

With so many amazing roasters in Vancouver, it’s hard not to grab a bag of beans for that coffee lover in your life this holiday season. Here are a few we’d love to see in our stocking.

Restaurant Gift Cards

We are big fans of gifts, especially the ones on this list. That being said, we’d also urge you to consider a restaurant gift card as an important present as well, one you can use for good times and deliciousness down the road.