Inside the new Chinese Canadian Museum in Vancouver Chinatown (PHOTOS)

The main cultural hub of East Pender Street within Vancouver’s historic Chinatown district has now been further reinforced with an additional key anchor attraction that further illuminates Chinese Canadian history.

The grand opening ceremony of the Chinese Canadian Museum was held Friday morning, ahead of the attraction’s public opening this Saturday, Canada Day 2023.

A commemorative bronze plaque from Parks Canada was also unveiled to mark 100 years of the Chinese Immigration Act of 1923, also known as the Chinese Exclusion Act.

“Our first-of-its-kind museum is the result of many long years of hard work and collaboration to create a positive, inclusive, and transformative place where people can gather to bridge cultures and generations, and where the lived experiences of Chinese Canadians can be shared with Canadians from coast to coast to coast,” said Melissa Karmen Lee, the CEO of the Chinese Canadian Museum, which is operated by a non-profit organization.

“We’re here to elevate Chinese Canadian voices, foster respect, honour and enrich our legacies, and engage with diverse communities across Canada.”

The museum at 51 East Pender Street adds to Chinatown’s cultural hub on the street, where a cluster of cultural attractions already exist across the street such as the Chinese Cultural Centre, Dr. Sun-Yat Sen Classical Chinese Garden, and Chinatown Storytelling Centre, and some of the area’s strongest remaining retail and restaurant businesses.

The attraction is located within the historic Wing Sang Building — the former real estate marketing headquarters office and private art museum of Rennie.

The museum’s use of the building as its permanent home — extensively renovated by Rennie in the 2000s — was first announced in February 2022. Work to prepare for its modified use was subsequently carried out relatively quickly, made possible by the almost move-in-ready condition of the already-modernized museum space.

The Wing Sang Building is comprised of several old structures built at different times, including the original 1889-built structure — deemed to be the oldest existing structure in Chinatown — and subsequent additions in 1901 and 1912 by Chinatown pioneer Yip Sang for his import-export business.

The museum interior has bright, renewed, and contemporary spaces that contrast with preserved and restored heritage elements. This includes the retainment and restoration of one of Vancouver’s oldest school rooms, dating back to 1914, with many of its original elements kept intact.

Adjacent to the school room, there is a recreated 1930s-period living room with interactive antique objects, bringing an immersive experience to how the building was used by Yip Sang and his family.

There is a gallery highlighting Chinese immigration from the early days to present day, including a painted wall mural titled The Journeys Here by artist Marlene Yuen.

The opening feature exhibition, “The Paper Trail to the 1923 Chinese Exclusion Act,” focuses on the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Immigration Act of 1923, which presents artefacts and stories on the discriminatory struggles faced by Chinese diaspora.

The building also features a green rooftop, with both indoor and outdoor space that can be used for events.

To date, the non-profit organization overseeing the museum has received over $50 million to date from all levels of government, including $48.5 million from the provincial government and $5 million from the federal government.

The project began before the pandemic as a partnership between the provincial government and the City of Vancouver, with a provincial feasibility study recommending a main anchor location within Chinatown.

“The Chinese Canadian role in shaping our country and province has been a very significant one,” said BC Premier David Eby. “Our government is proud to celebrate and recognize this exceptional contribution by supporting this remarkable new museum. Thanks to the efforts of all those who made the Chinese Canadian Museum a reality, generations of Canadians and visitors will have access to our shared history.”

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim added, “The Chinese Canadian Museum will serve as a testament to the endurance, the triumphs, and the immeasurable contributions of Chinese Canadians to our city and our country. I truly hope that people from all walks of life — residents and visitors alike, will take the time to visit this museum and learn of the history of the Chinese Canadian community.”

Admission into the museum is $15 for ages 19 and over, $10 for ages six to 18, $12 for students with a valid Canadian student ID, and $12 for seniors. Children five years and under can enter for free.

The general public can expect special opening day festivities on the Chinese Canadian Museum’s first day of operations on Canada Day.