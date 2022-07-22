Two women killed in Chilliwack, IHIT looks for "armed and dangerous" suspect

Two women have been shot and killed in Chilliwack and police are now searching for a 50-year-old suspect.

Around 11 am on Thursday, RCMP received reports of two women and a man suffering from gunshot wounds at a home on McNaught Road in Chilliwack.

When they arrived, they found one woman already dead. The second woman was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital, where she died.

The male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated on scene by paramedics.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in and is now releasing details about the suspect who is considered “armed and dangerous.”

“IHIT is releasing the name of the suspect as 50-years-old Eric John Shestalo, as he is still at large and considered armed and dangerous. IHIT is urging the public to use caution and not approach Shestalo and to contact 911 immediately,” reads a release.

Shestalo is 5’9”, 176 pounds and was last seen wearing black pants, black jacket and a black hat with orange rim.

He was last seen driving a red 1990 Jeep YJ, which appears to have a yellow painted front end and may be bearing BC licence plate MT9 81W.

It is believed Shestalo was known to the victims and the shooting was targeted.

IHIT deployed to Chilliwack. More info when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/wEvr5wdUB6 — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) July 22, 2022

“Officers are working to locate Mr. Shestalo as well as any witnesses to this devastating incident,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “We are urging anyone with information, dashcam footage, or residential security footage, to come forward and speak with police as soon as possible.”

Any witnesses or anyone traveling in the 9700 block of McNaught Avenue between 9am and noon with dash cam footage — or those with information regarding the homicide are asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]