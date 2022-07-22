A man on trial for a high profile gang-related murder case has escaped from the North Fraser Pre-trial Centre in Port Coquitlam.

Coquitlam RCMP say that they were alerted by staff at the centre on Thursday at 7:30 pm that Rabih “Robby” Alkhalil had escaped from custody.

“At this time, the RCMP is working closely with BC Corrections and the investigation is ongoing,” said Constable Deanna Law in a news release Thursday evening.

Urgent request: Police looking for Rabih Alkhalil (Robby) who is Unlawfully at Large Full details: https://t.co/DhGBSzlt5u pic.twitter.com/aKxczgbM1z — CQ RCMP (@cqrcmp) July 22, 2022

Police confirmed that he left in a white Ford Econoline van with “two other men who were posing or employed as contractors.”

The van left the facility around 6:48 pm, travelling westbound on Kingsway Avenue, according to RCMP.

Alkhalil is described as:

A 35-year-old Middle Eastern man

Short black hair, and brown eyes

5’10″ tall (178 cm), and weighs 166 lbs (75 kg)

Last seen wearing a black jumpsuit and a high visibility vest

Police say Alkhalil is considered dangerous, and ask that you call 911 immediately if you see him.

Alkhalil is one of three men facing charges for the January 2012 first-degree murder of gangster Sandip Duhre, reported the Vancouver Sun.

He is also facing charges of conspiring with others to murder Sukh Dhak between August 6, 2011, and August 8, 2012. He has pleaded not guilty to both counts.