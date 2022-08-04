The first week of Vancouver Mural Fest (VMF) 2022 is upon us and there are lots to see and experience across the city from August 4 to 14! Eclectic live performances at the City Centre Hub, interactive tours, insightful artist talks, and more.

Plus, there are dozens of new artworks to discover over the next 11 days and beyond.

There are 30 new murals being painted and unveiled in eight different neighbourhoods this year, from Downtown Vancouver to the River District and across to the North Shore.

The mural artist lineup was curated from a record-breaking 1100 applications, and showcases artists that reflect the city’s diverse communities.

To help you get the most out of your art adventures, here are the eight Vancouver Mural Fest neighbourhoods to discover this year.

Cambie Village

Cambie Village is known as the “Heart of Vancouver” and is located on Cambie Street from West 5th to King Edward Avenue. The neighbourhood can be accessed via three Canada Line stations and is home to Vancouver City Hall, local merchants and restaurants, and more. You can also follow Cambie south to find Queen Elizabeth Park, the highest point of Vancouver and home to the Love Locks Structure.

VMF 2022 artists in Cambie Village are Charlene Johnny and Michael Robert Bock.

Downtown

Downtown Vancouver is well known for transforming and reimagining public space. Locations such as Alley Oop, Ackery’s Alley, and Canvas Corridor in Eihu Lane are all great examples of how public art can be integrated into the city. For more artistic explorations, visit the Vancouver Art Gallery and the new VMF murals located throughout the neighbourhood.

VMF 2022 artists in Downtown include Ratur, SGidGang.Xaal/Shoshannah Greene, Jessie Recalma, Ocean Hyland, Siloh, Rachel Wada, and Laura Jane Klassen.

Marpole

Marpole is one of Vancouver’s oldest neighbourhoods. Visitors can see the Musqueam Midden cairn at Marpole Park, deemed a National Historic Site over 80 years ago and now under the protection of the Musqueam people. The area is also home to many modern shops, including helpful retailers and delicious restaurants ready to serve you.

VMF 2022 artists in Marpole include Diamond Point, Reese Shen, and Jillian Mundy.

Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant is the original home of VMF and spans False Creek southeast and up towards the Mount Pleasant shopping district, where Broadway, Kingsway, and Main Street intersect. The area is home to over 100 murals, as well as the festival’s largest mural to-date (30,000 square feet) at the former City Centre Motor Hotel.

City Centre Hub also serves as this summer’s Festival Hub for daily free live events including music, dance, drag, markets, open artist studios, a bar, food trucks, and much more. Explore the neighbourhood then stop by to wind down or get the party started. All City Centre Hub events are free and all-ages.

VMF 2022 artists in Mount Pleasant include Mack Paul, Jonas Jones, Calvin Charlie-Dawson/Ts’kanchtn, Emiko M. Venlet, Cas Nahui, Tristesse Seeliger, Fiona Ackerman, KC Hall, Joon Lee, and Melanie Jewell.

North Shore

There are two new murals to discover on the North Shore this year, including at Burrard Dry Docks in North Vancouver’s Lower Lonsdale and Mosquito Creek Marina in West Vancouver. The artworks will be created throughout the festival, so stop by to see the pieces in progress.

VMF 2022 artists on the North Shore include Debra Sparrow, Chief Janice George, Buddy Joseph, Angela George, Siobhan Joseph and Ray Natraoro.

River District

Enjoy a lovely art-filled walk by the water at The River District. This year features five brand new mural collaborations between 10 artists along the Fraser River, adding to the existing outdoor mural gallery pathway that is home to 20 additional murals from past years. Some are still being painted so you can even watch the art come to life.

VMF 2022 artists in River District include Karl Mata Hipol, Joy Kim, Olivia George, Gordon Dick, Miguel Otalora, Robot Soda, Liang Wang & Anqi Cheng, Jocelyn Sanchez, and Jess Stanley.

Strathcona

Strathcona is home to a vibrant Vancouver arts scene and is also one of the city’s key gallery districts. Along with exploring the neighbourhood to discover the many murals, make plans to check out the numerous craft breweries including Luppolo Brewing, Strathcona Beer, and Container Brewing. Supported by the Strathcona BIA.

VMF 2022 artists in Strathcona include Jennifer Clark, Corey Bulpitt, Caleb Ellison-Dysart, and Mia Ohki.

West End

The West End is celebrated for its culture of celebratory inclusivity and prideful diversity. Davie Village has many exciting places to discover on your visit, including colourful laneways, unique eateries and shops, and an iconic rainbow crosswalk.

VMF 2022 artists in the West End include Kirk Gower, Matt Hanns Schroeter, and Sade Alexis.

Many of the murals are already in progress, with a number of the artworks completed. Download the free VMF App to discover all of this year’s locations as well as learn about the artists and their creations.

For art lovers who prefer a guided tour, Vancouver Mural Fest is offering daily Mural Tours presented by Herschel Supply in nearly every festival neighbourhood. Local tour guides, DeTours, will lead two popular Mount Pleasant tours as well as a new Strathcona tour. Curated Tastes is launching five brand new tours this year in Cambie Village, Marpole, West End, Downtown, and River District.

When: August 4 to 14, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the 2022 Vancouver Mural Festival