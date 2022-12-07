It was recently announced that Candy Funhouse was looking to hire the world’s first and only chief candy officer, a candy eater role earning the big bucks.

The North American online candy retailer has been looking to hire someone to taste, test, and approve all candy in its inventory.

“The chief candy officer will be responsible for deciding which new products Candy Funhouse will be carrying, leading candy board meetings, being the head candy taste tester, and taking charge of all things fun,” read a press release.

Not only will the CCO eat all the candy, but they’ll also get paid $100,000 annually to lead the “FUNhouse” Candy Strategy.

The search has been on since July and with a job this fun and with such a high salary, it appears that the interest level was through the roof.

Dished recently spoke with Jamal Hejazi, the CEO at Candy Funhouse, about the sweet role.

“There were more than 200,000 applications submitted!” said Hejazi.

That is a massive number of applications and the search is still on to fill the role.

“At this time we are actively working through this and figuring out how to best proceed in making our selection,” Hejazi told Dished.

“The team continues to review applications and in fact, we have interviews in progress. We are also setting up an FAQ page on our website for those that want to see updates along the way. We want to make sure everyone that applied gets a fair shot.”

He says going through 200,000 applications works out to looking at 550 resumes each day.

Hejazi is looking forward to announcing the lucky applicant who lands the job and expects to have updates at the beginning of the new year.

“We are just very excited to get someone selected, because of the major role they will be playing in the company.”

“We expect the CCO to be a big part of what we do,” said Hejazi.

Dished also recently spoke with two “candyologists” on a video call about how they got into this unique role and what an average day might look like. “We have taste testing,” Vanessa Janakijevski-Rebelo, a candyologist at Candy Funhouse, told Dished. “We taste it, we rate it, we go through our criteria. Sometimes it involves writing candy descriptions. “We’re the ones who come up with the creative words that go up on our website.” There are other tasks as well like ASMR platters and filming the taste testing, so it’s not all sweet relief in the role. There will be some serious preparation and work to put in. There is even extensive palate training that the chosen candidate will be put through. “We test ourselves to try different flavours and textures within candy,” said Stephanie West, another candyologist at the Funhouse. “It’s an ever-going process because of all the taste testing.”