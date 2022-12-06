7-Eleven Canada launched its very first licensed restaurant format outpost in Edmonton last year. It was received very well by locals, and this week, the mega-popular convenience store is expanding the concept.

7-Eleven Canada will be having a grand opening for seven newly licensed restaurants across Alberta on Friday, December 9 from 3:30 to 7:30 pm.

To celebrate, guests who visit will be able to try samples of Crispy Classic Chicken wings, “hot from the oven” Pizza, and Alberta craft beers. There will also be chances to win prizes, like a gift basket filled with goodies.

So what does “licensed restaurant format” mean exactly?

Adult customers can order beer and wine at a 7-Eleven!

This applies to takeout, home delivery, and most interestingly, inside the remodelled dining areas for a dine-in experience. Food on the menu here includes items like chicken wings, strips, sandwiches, potato wedges, pizza, Big Bite Hotdogs, hot and cold sandwiches, and more.

Alcohol products that will be available in these new spaces include chilled beer, local craft products, as well as a variety of wines, seltzers, and coolers.

“This is another way 7-Eleven Canada continues to innovate and provide our customers with even more convenient ways to shop, snack, and now, dine in,” said Marc Goodman, VP and GM of 7-Eleven Canada, in a press release.

“We’re excited to open and welcome customers into more licensed restaurants in Alberta. Our customers have been huge fans of our first location and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.”

“We can’t wait for more of our Alberta customers to experience our new licensed restaurant formats,” Goodman added.

Here is where you can find the seven participating licensed restaurants in Alberta.

8210 – 160th Avenue, Edmonton

6975 Ellerslie Road SW, Edmonton

1704 Millwoods Road South, Edmonton

14110 – 127th Street, Edmonton

4602 – 50th Avenue, Rocky Mountain

101 West Haven Boulevard, Leduc

10002 Franklin Avenue, Fort McMurray

There are plans for more Canadian expansion as well, with “more on the way.”

All of the staff who will be handling any alcohol are ProServe trained.