7-Eleven Canada launching seven new licensed restaurants in Alberta
7-Eleven Canada launched its very first licensed restaurant format outpost in Edmonton last year. It was received very well by locals, and this week, the mega-popular convenience store is expanding the concept.
7-Eleven Canada will be having a grand opening for seven newly licensed restaurants across Alberta on Friday, December 9 from 3:30 to 7:30 pm.
To celebrate, guests who visit will be able to try samples of Crispy Classic Chicken wings, “hot from the oven” Pizza, and Alberta craft beers. There will also be chances to win prizes, like a gift basket filled with goodies.
So what does “licensed restaurant format” mean exactly?
Adult customers can order beer and wine at a 7-Eleven!
This applies to takeout, home delivery, and most interestingly, inside the remodelled dining areas for a dine-in experience. Food on the menu here includes items like chicken wings, strips, sandwiches, potato wedges, pizza, Big Bite Hotdogs, hot and cold sandwiches, and more.
Alcohol products that will be available in these new spaces include chilled beer, local craft products, as well as a variety of wines, seltzers, and coolers.
“This is another way 7-Eleven Canada continues to innovate and provide our customers with even more convenient ways to shop, snack, and now, dine in,” said Marc Goodman, VP and GM of 7-Eleven Canada, in a press release.
“We’re excited to open and welcome customers into more licensed restaurants in Alberta. Our customers have been huge fans of our first location and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.”
“We can’t wait for more of our Alberta customers to experience our new licensed restaurant formats,” Goodman added.
Here is where you can find the seven participating licensed restaurants in Alberta.
- 8210 – 160th Avenue, Edmonton
- 6975 Ellerslie Road SW, Edmonton
- 1704 Millwoods Road South, Edmonton
- 14110 – 127th Street, Edmonton
- 4602 – 50th Avenue, Rocky Mountain
- 101 West Haven Boulevard, Leduc
- 10002 Franklin Avenue, Fort McMurray
There are plans for more Canadian expansion as well, with “more on the way.”
All of the staff who will be handling any alcohol are ProServe trained.