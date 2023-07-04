Stunting Chevy wipes out, crashes into semi-truck in Surrey (VIDEO)

An incident involving a classic 1937 Chevy vehicle crashing into a semi-truck was among a series of incidents in one area of Surrey.

The incident occurred in Campbell Heights, which the Surrey RCMP says is known for street racing and stunting.

On top of that, over 20 violation tickets were served in a separate incident, and six vehicles were also impounded.

Surrey RCMP says that a large gathering occurred on the 2700 block of 192nd Street on May 12, when the incident involving the classic Chevy and semi-truck transpired. Surrey RCMP added that a video was captured and shared widely on social media, including Twitter.

RCMP says that the driver wasn’t seriously injured, but officers have recommended criminal charges against the driver of the 1937 Chevy.

Surrey RCMP Traffic Unit conducted proactive enforcement in the same area along 192nd Street in June. As a result, 21 violation tickets were served for speed, excessive speed, vehicle defects, and other traffic infractions.

Surrey RCMP adds, “Five of the tickets were for excessive speed which is accompanied by an automatic seven-day vehicle impoundment. One driver was found to be under the influence and received a three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition with vehicle impoundment.”