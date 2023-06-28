NewsCrime

24-year-old woman struck with bottle in random Vancouver attack

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jun 28 2023, 9:36 pm
24-year-old woman struck with bottle in random Vancouver attack
Near the area of the attack. (Google Maps)

A 24-year-old woman was struck from behind with a bottle and injured in an East Vancouver attack that police believe was completely random.

On Wednesday morning, the Vancouver Police Department tweeted about the incident, which took place near Kingsway and Nanaimo around 1 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Thankfully, the victim was able to contact 911 with the assistance of two witnesses who were on the scene.

In its tweet, the Vancouver Police Department also revealed that a suspect has now been charged.

Vancouver police named 42-year-old Steven Raymond Edwards in connection to the incident, and he has been charged with assault with a weapon and is currently in custody.

We reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for additional information.

Vancouver Police Sergeant Steve Addison reiterated that the incident appears to have been random and unprovoked, adding that the bottle used in the attack was apparently thrown at the woman.

Addison added that police have not figured out if there was a specific motive in the random assault.

Thankfully, the victim didn’t require hospitalization, and police don’t believe she will have any lasting physical injuries.

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.