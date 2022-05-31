Volunteers looking for answers to Chelsea Poorman’s disappearance and death are speaking out after witnessing residents in Shaughnessy tear down her posters.

The 24-year-old Indigenous woman went missing in September 2020 and her remains were found outside an empty house in Shaughnessy earlier this month. Investigators believe she died the night she went missing or shortly thereafter, and wasn’t discovered because the house has been vacant for years.

Police have said her death is not suspicious but Poorman’s mother and other supporters want to know what happened. Volunteers have put up posters around the neighbourhood with Poorman’s photo asking people who saw her to come forward.

But this week, some residents were seen ripping the posters down.

In a video shared on Instagram by Saz (@sacredmedicineart), a woman is seen clutching a poster she just took down while crossing the road Granville Street and 36th Avenue. When asked about it, the woman replies “this ruins the poles.”

In another incident, one of the sisters behind Sisters Sage handcrafts shared photos of a man taking down posters in Shaughnessy.

Volunteers are doubling down on their postering efforts and have clad light poles along Granville Street with new messages asking for information about Poorman’s disappearance.