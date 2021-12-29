Chelsea Handler’s two shows in Vancouver next month have been postponed.

The comedian, TV personality, and New York Times bestselling author was slated to perform on Saturday, January 8 and Sunday, January 9 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre as part of her upcoming “Vaccinated and Horny” tour.

However, Vancouver Civic Theatres announced that Handler’s performances were being moved to a future date due to the rules and restrictions the provincial government enacted earlier this month.

“Due to restrictions recently implemented in BC, Chelsea Handler’s performance in Vancouver at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre has been postponed,” said Vancouver Civic Theatre on their website. “A new date will be announced when possible. Hang on to your ticket, it will be honoured for the rescheduled date. Thank you for your patience.”

The 48-date “Vaccinated and Horny” tour includes several other Canadian stops, including Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto and Ottawa. Handler’s Calgary date has also been postponed, though her other Canadian dates have not been affected.

Handler is acclaimed for her seven years as host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately as well as her documentary series Chelsea Does and her Netflix talk show, Chelsea. She has written six best-selling books, five of which topped the New York Times Bestseller list.

In 2020, Handler released Chelsea Handler: Evolution on HBO Max, her first stand-up special in over six years. And in May of this year, she launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea.