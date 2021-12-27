Joe Rogan likely cancelling sold-out Vancouver show due to vaccine mandates

Joe Rogan says his sold-out upcoming Vancouver show is likely going to be cancelled due to Canada’s vaccine mandates.

“I should probably say this because I haven’t yet,” said Rogan during episode 1753 with guest Tim Dillon. “My 4/20 show that’s sold-out in Vancouver, I don’t think that that’s happening.”

The podcaster, comedian, and UFC commentator was scheduled to perform a 4/20 show at Rogers Arena on April 20, 2022.

“I don’t even think I can get into the country,” Rogan continued. “I don’t think I can go and even if I do go, I don’t trust that Vancouver is not going to follow suit with what Toronto did — where they cut capacity to 50%.”

Rogan has been clear that he is opposed to vaccine mandates but says he is pro-vaccine.

“I’m not vaccinated. I’m not gonna get vaccinated. I have antibodies. It doesn’t make any sense,” he stated.

TicketMaster confirmed that the show would be cancelled and noted that all ticket holders would be refunded without needing to take any action.

Rogers Arena and Canucks Sports & Entertainment released a statement on December 17 announcing new limits and capacity limits due to regulations issued by the government of British Colombia.

In May, Rogan spoke out about how Canada is handling the COVID-19 pandemic. “Canada’s f*cked right now,” he said in the spring. “They’re so locked down, and I don’t understand why they think that’s good. I don’t understand why they think that’s the solution.”