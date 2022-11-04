Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

Last month's cheapest Vancouver homes listed under $396K (PHOTOS)

Nov 4 2022, 9:06 pm
Jeff Weaver/RE/MAX LifeStyles Realty

Finding a home on a budget in Vancouver might be challenging, but it’s not impossible, as proven by the cheapest Vancouver homes listed in the city last month, according to Roomvu.

You won’t find a 10-bathroom home like the one featured in our story about the most expensive listings in Vancouver, but you may be able to find something that suits your non-luxury needs.

All of the cheapest Vancouver homes on this list are valued at or below $395,000.

1001-1250 Burnaby Street – $319,000

cheapest vancouver listings

Brad Pacaud/Dexter Realty

Listed by Brad Pacaud and Dexter Realty is a junior one-bedroom apartment with one bathroom. Due to the nature of the layout of this space, it’s technically a zero-bedroom unit, but there is at least some level of privacy offered. It’s also a cozy unit at 430 sq ft.

vancouver cheapest listings

Brad Pacaud/Dexter Realty

The ocean views from oversized windows are worth boasting about in this unit. In addition,  the condo has been completely renovated, including an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

cheap vancouver

Brad Pacaud/Dexter Realty

The location is also worth bragging about, as the building is located in the heart of Vancouver’s West End.

Brad Pacaud/Dexter Realty

Sadly, the unit doesn’t allow pets and requires a 35% down payment of approximately $111,000.

808-1250 Burnaby Street – $349,000

Jeff Weaver/RE/MAX LifeStyles Realty

Same building, different unit.

cheapest vancouver homes

Jeff Weaver/RE/MAX LifeStyles Realty

Listed by Jeff Weaver and RE/MAX LifeStyles Realty, this unit is slightly larger than the previous one at 460 sq ft and has a dedicated bedroom.

Jeff Weaver/RE/MAX LifeStyles Realty

While the unit is cozy and a bit narrow, pictures make it feel homey. It has been recently renovated, featuring an open floor plan with views of English Bay, and is just steps to the beach.

Jeff Weaver/RE/MAX LifeStyles Realty

The listing agent suggests that the unit could also be sold fully furnished.

306-36 East 14th Avenue – $349,000 (SOLD)

cheapest vancouver

Dwayne Launt/Sutton Group-West Coast Realty

306-36 East 14th Avenue is no longer on the market, but when it was, it was listed for $349,000.

Dwayne Launt/Sutton Group-West Coast Realty

The condo, which features 723 sq ft of space, has one bedroom and one bathroom and was built back in 1967, though upgrades have kept it looking fresh. Speaking of fresh, the unit features a refreshing colour scheme.

Dwayne Launt/Sutton Group-West Coast Realty

The unit is located in the coveted neighbourhood of Mount Pleasant, close to the soon-to-be Main and Broadway SkyTrain Station. The maintenance fee includes hot water, heat, Telus internet and basic cable.

Interestingly, this unit wasn’t on the market for more than a week.

1006-1100 Harwood Street – $369,900 (SOLD)

cheapest vancouver homes

Diane Luu/Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

This unit on Hardwood Street has also been sold, featuring one bedroom, one bathroom, and 540 sq ft of space.

Diane Luu/Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

Listed by Diane Luu and Banker Prestige Realty, the listing suggests this unit is “rarely available,” which would ring true considering it is now sold.

Diane Luu/Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

The building includes a rooftop view with amazing ocean and city panoramic views. The building is also located on a well-maintained street. So it’s ideally located close to the beach, Stanley Park, and many other Vancouver goodies.

Diane Luu/Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

1001-1720 Barclay Street, Vancouver – $395,000 (SOLD)

cheapest vancouver homes

Kristi Holz/Stillhavn Real Estate Services

The fact that so many cheaper homes are taken off the market so quickly speaks to the demand for budget housing in the city, as is the case for this unit at 1720 Barclay Street.

Kristi Holz/Stillhavn Real Estate Services

Listed by Kristi Holz and Stilhavn Real Estate Services is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo with 560 sq ft of space. The unit offers partial views of English Bay and touts many renovations, including new windows, upgraded flooring, paint and closets.

Kristi Holz/Stillhavn Real Estate Services

The building also has an outdoor swimming pool and is well-managed. Like some of the other units on this list, this building is very close to the beach and other amenities on Denman Street.

Kristi Holz/Stillhavn Real Estate Services

If you’re looking for a deal on a home in Vancouver, this list of the cheapest homes should help you realize that it’s not necessarily impossible, but you have to act quickly.

