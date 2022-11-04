Last month's cheapest Vancouver homes listed under $396K (PHOTOS)

Finding a home on a budget in Vancouver might be challenging, but it’s not impossible, as proven by the cheapest Vancouver homes listed in the city last month, according to Roomvu.

You won’t find a 10-bathroom home like the one featured in our story about the most expensive listings in Vancouver, but you may be able to find something that suits your non-luxury needs.

All of the cheapest Vancouver homes on this list are valued at or below $395,000.

Listed by Brad Pacaud and Dexter Realty is a junior one-bedroom apartment with one bathroom. Due to the nature of the layout of this space, it’s technically a zero-bedroom unit, but there is at least some level of privacy offered. It’s also a cozy unit at 430 sq ft.

The ocean views from oversized windows are worth boasting about in this unit. In addition, the condo has been completely renovated, including an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

The location is also worth bragging about, as the building is located in the heart of Vancouver’s West End.

Sadly, the unit doesn’t allow pets and requires a 35% down payment of approximately $111,000.

Same building, different unit.

Listed by Jeff Weaver and RE/MAX LifeStyles Realty, this unit is slightly larger than the previous one at 460 sq ft and has a dedicated bedroom.

While the unit is cozy and a bit narrow, pictures make it feel homey. It has been recently renovated, featuring an open floor plan with views of English Bay, and is just steps to the beach.

The listing agent suggests that the unit could also be sold fully furnished.

306-36 East 14th Avenue is no longer on the market, but when it was, it was listed for $349,000.

The condo, which features 723 sq ft of space, has one bedroom and one bathroom and was built back in 1967, though upgrades have kept it looking fresh. Speaking of fresh, the unit features a refreshing colour scheme.

The unit is located in the coveted neighbourhood of Mount Pleasant, close to the soon-to-be Main and Broadway SkyTrain Station. The maintenance fee includes hot water, heat, Telus internet and basic cable.

Interestingly, this unit wasn’t on the market for more than a week.

This unit on Hardwood Street has also been sold, featuring one bedroom, one bathroom, and 540 sq ft of space.

Listed by Diane Luu and Banker Prestige Realty, the listing suggests this unit is “rarely available,” which would ring true considering it is now sold.

The building includes a rooftop view with amazing ocean and city panoramic views. The building is also located on a well-maintained street. So it’s ideally located close to the beach, Stanley Park, and many other Vancouver goodies.

The fact that so many cheaper homes are taken off the market so quickly speaks to the demand for budget housing in the city, as is the case for this unit at 1720 Barclay Street.

Listed by Kristi Holz and Stilhavn Real Estate Services is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo with 560 sq ft of space. The unit offers partial views of English Bay and touts many renovations, including new windows, upgraded flooring, paint and closets.

The building also has an outdoor swimming pool and is well-managed. Like some of the other units on this list, this building is very close to the beach and other amenities on Denman Street.

If you’re looking for a deal on a home in Vancouver, this list of the cheapest homes should help you realize that it’s not necessarily impossible, but you have to act quickly.