Affordable in Vancouver: The cheapest homes listed last month (PHOTOS)

While Vancouver is known for being the most expensive place to live in Canada, this list of the cheapest homes available last month might restore your hopes of owning a home.

You might not get a 10-bedroom home with over 10,000 sq ft of space, but you must start somewhere unless you’re a millionaire.

The cost of living in Vancouver is a reality that most residents have been forced to deal with; however, if you look hard enough, you might find a diamond in the rough when it comes to affordable homes. What many of these homes lack in size or space, they make up for in charm.

These are the five cheapest homes listed in Vancouver last month that are still for sale.

Scott Thompson with Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty lists this one-bedroom and one-bathroom fully renovated apartment with just over 430 sq ft.

Renovations include new cabinets, countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, and new appliances.

It’s centrally located on a tree-lined street in Vancouver’s West End, so the future owner of this cozy spot will have quick access to shops, restaurants, bars, and more.

With a 20% down payment, you’d be looking at around $1,200 per month for your monthly mortgage payment. Not bad!

You wouldn’t have to give up expensive lattes to own this home.

Listed by Thomas Albrighton at Macdonald Realty is another quaint home from Vancouver’s West End.

This apartment has one bedroom and one bathroom, featuring 522 sq ft of space. It also offers a decently sized private balcony and a relatively large living room.

The unit also comes with a parking space and a storage unit.

Residents of the building also have access to an outdoor swimming pool.

This next space is as open concept as you can get in an apartment featuring 965 sq ft of space, which is pretty sizeable for this price in Vancouver.

The unit even boasts two bedrooms and two bathrooms, all for less than $400,000.

Listed by Billy Liu at Grand Central Realty, the future owner of the unit also gets two parking spaces and a private deck area which the listing suggests would be perfect for entertaining.

Location-wise, it’s a short walk to Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station.

The complex also includes a gym and outdoor pool. When it comes to bang for your buck, this place is hard to beat in Vancouver.

This next space also highlights that cheap doesn’t necessarily mean you’re getting a dump.

Listed by Christine Guo and RE/MAX City Realty, this unit offers one bedroom, one bathroom, and around 530 sq ft of space.

The listing states that the building has received around $6 million in improvements.

Future owners of this unit get a private patio and a heated indoor swimming pool offered as a complex amenity.

While it isn’t as spacious as the previous unit, being a short walk away from English Bay and Stanley Park comes with a cost.

Listed by Alley Tsou with Pacific Evergreen Realty Ltd. is this 500 sq ft, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment.

There aren’t many pictures to look through, but at 500 sq ft, it’s a bit pricier than some of the homes on this list that seem to offer a little more space.

But you might be paying for the views of the North Shore mountains.

The listing states that the unit has received several renovations and that it’s steps to SkyTrain.

Considering this is the most expensive home on this list of the cheapest homes in Vancouver, we think some lesser-valued homes offer more bang for the buck.

Either way, all is not lost when considering finding an affordable home in Vancouver, especially if you’re single or just living with your partner. However, the conversation changes drastically if you’re bringing kids into the equation.