Snow bunnies, this BC ski hill was just rated one of the best for beginners in the world

If you’re planning on hitting the slopes as a first-time skier, there is no better province to try it, as one of the best places to brave those first green runs is in your backyard.

The Times UK has listed BC’s very own Big White Ski Resort as the 10th best resort for beginners in the world.

Big White was the only North American resort included on the list.

So lucky for beginners in Vancouver, it’s just a road trip or a short flight away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big White Ski Resort (@skibigwhite)



“One of the best things about Big White Ski Resort is the fact that the village is surrounded by an amazing teaching area,” said Senior Vice President Michael J. Ballingall.

“Happy Valley has proven to be a gentle slope and with the addition of moving sidewalk magic carpets, we have been able to teach thousands of new enthusiastic people to our sport every year. An additional bonus is that moms, dads, friends and family can watch from the sidelines with a hot chocolate and stand by a warming fire.”

Big White which is Canada’s largest ski-in ski-out resort, is described as a place “where you click into your bindings from the door of your accommodation and Main Street is a ski run.”

The Times article named Big White “best for family-run resorts.”

“It’s a small, attractive and family-friendly village located in the Okanagan Highland,” the article reads.

“It’s ideally suited to beginner snowboarders, with friendly instruction on offer and only one tricky t-bar among its 16 ski lifts.”

Big White’s Tot Town Daycare has previously been named “the best place to be abandoned by your parents” by Ski Canada magazine.

“Both the daycare and Kids’ Centre are back for the 2022/2023 season after a two-year hiatus,” a release from Big White reads.