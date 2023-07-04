The cheapest homes money can buy in Metro Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Buying property in Vancouver is the impossible dream for most residents, but in parts of Metro Vancouver, that dream is not as impossible as it might seem, as made evident by some of the cheapest homes listed last month.

We’ve got a list of the cheapest homes available around Metro Vancouver, all of which are still listed, curated by Zoocasa. The homes range from $299,900 up to $739,900.

Depending on your budget, one of these properties could be the perfect starter home in Metro Vancouver.

The cheapest home on our list is a suite in Francis Manor.

Pictures highlight just how well the property has been kept, and the suite that’s up for grabs is in great shape and spacious to boot.

Located in Surrey, the suite features 715 sq ft of space.

The complex the suite is in also features a recreational room with a kitchenette.

There’s even a tiny little patio on the outside.

One of the cheapest homes on this list might even be our favourite due to its interesting location and cute, quaint design.

Listed by Royal LePage Sterling Realty is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom float home. This home even has a name; Princess Sofia.

The float home is more spacious than many Vancouver apartments, with 693 sq ft of space.

Even though it’s listed as one bedroom, the space offers much flexibility for an additional bed.

The listing also discloses the monthly mortgage, an astonishing $1,100 a month. It’s also in a great location if you have no reason to be in Vancouver, Fort Langley.

Sutton Group-West Coast Realty says this Port Moody home is great for first-timers or investors.

This home features two bedrooms and one bathroom, and it was tastefully updated as recently as last year.

Trees and walking trails surround the home and it’s pet friendly.

The suite also features some patio space.

Listed by Royal LePage-Wolstencroft, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Surrey features a sizable 1,258 sq ft of space.

Lots of natural light flows into all of the rooms in this small but spacious home.

While it’s not as big as some homes you can find around Metro Vancouver; it’s also well below the benchmark price for homes in the area.

For the last home on this list, we head to New Westminster, with another home featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, offering a little more bang for your buck than the previous Surrey home.

Listed by Sutton Group-Lakefront Realty, this rancher-style home was built last year. There are two bedrooms on the main floor and one in the basement.

The listing has much to say about the neighbourhood in which this home is located, which features amenities like swimming pools and hot tubs.