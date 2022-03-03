Vancouver drivers see another record-breaking day for gas prices

Another day, another broken record for gas prices in Vancouver.

Prices at the pump were as high as $1.949 per litre on Thursday. This is the highest gas prices have ever been in the Lower Mainland, and they’ve risen by 7 to 8 cents in just one day, with prices yesterday hovering around $1.869, the previous record.

Yesterday, various gas analysts told Daily Hive that the price at the pump would likely hit $2 per litre by this weekend, but at this rate, it seems like Friday is a safe bet.

Some people took to social media to share their frustrations.

The gas prices in Vancouver rn are absolutely disgusting. — FAIRY (@realfairyfield) March 3, 2022

And also to share pictures of the record-breaking prices.

Prices ranged between $1.939 and $1.949 per litre throughout Metro Vancouver.

Gas is at 194.9 here in Vancouver…. cmon now 😫 — Sasha Stanekovic (@SashaStanekovic) March 3, 2022

It also seems like the prices have some considering an electric car.

Time to buy Tesla the gas prices in Vancouver city are alarmingly rising !! @elonmusk — Nocap. dawg 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈🕉☸️🇮🇳 (@nocap_dawg) March 3, 2022

Roger McKnight, a chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International, told Daily Hive that the government could look into providing some relief to drivers.

“Maybe it’s time for various levels of government to take a break and put the brakes on taxes,” said McKnight.

Also, welcome to Vancouver, where gas is now almost $2/L pic.twitter.com/0fxLFHgSKZ — Grant Wall (@grantwall) March 3, 2022

While many in Vancouver have the option to take transit, most commuters in the Fraser Valley don’t have that luxury.

It’ll likely be a few weeks of hurt at gas stations across the Lower Mainland.