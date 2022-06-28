NewsTravel

New trip calculator shows Canadians if it's cheaper to drive or fly

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jun 28 2022, 7:14 pm
New trip calculator shows Canadians if it's cheaper to drive or fly
Maridav/Shutterstock | Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock

To drive, or not to drive. That is the question. Especially when gas prices are astronomically high and we’re desperate for a getaway.

For people in Canada taking a last-minute summer trip, Kayak has a new trip calculator that will estimate if it’s cheaper for you to drive or fly.

With Canadians facing record-breaking inflation and soaring gas prices, knowing which mode of transportation will save you money is a game-changer.

In Canada, it’s been a nightmare to get a passport, make it through a security line at the airport, or even retrieve your bag.

But with the price of gas so extraordinarily high, especially in BC where it’s well over $2 per litre, maybe it’s better for you to brave the airports to save money.

For a roundtrip voyage from Vancouver to Calgary in August, the calculator says it’s actually cheaper to fly than drive. They estimate that the per-person cost to fly is $179, but to drive, it could cost you $477 just in gas.

The calculator is a great tool to start, but you should also do your own travel deal research. And keep an eye out for cheap flight deals.

For example, in June you could get roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Kelowna for $75.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Travel
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.