Vancouver Cheap Eats: 5 awesome burgers to try for under $10

Restaurants in Vancouver have gone above and beyond in crafting top-notch burgers to satisfy your tastebuds, including everything from straight-up classics to beautiful fusion creations dripping with flavour.

And thankfully, they don’t always have to be expensive.

Here are five awesome burgers for you to try that won’t break your bank or your heart.

This food joint offers a variety of Japanese fusion burgers ranging in price from $9.25 to $9.95 a piece. Their Spicy Chicken Katsu burger is their most popular, made with hand-breaded, crispy fried chicken drizzled with house teriyaki sauce, house hot sauce, and Japanese Mayo.

Every rice bun is individually hand-pressed, and all marinades and sauces are made from scratch.

Address: 2630 Sasamat Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-716-9686

These handcrafted and gourmet juicy burgers are cooked to perfection for only $8.50–$10 each. The Chit Chat Burger is a house favourite made with a brioche bun, tomato, green leaf lettuce, onion, fried egg, grilled zucchini, garlic aioli, mustard and ketchup. They also have a Where Have You Bean veggie burger made with a 40z homemade bean patty.

Address: 955 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-8887

Mimi’s Classic Burger is everything you’d expect a classic burger to be. It’s made using a hand-pressed fresh beef patty, Mimi’s Special Sauce, lettuce, tomato, relish and onions for only $9. If you’re looking to spend a few extra bucks, you can also try their Cheeseburger, Beyond Meat Burger, or Hunnie…Hungry burger!

Address: 2287 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-495-8880

Every item on the menu at El Furniture Warehouse is under $7.95, including their signature Works Burger, made with a 60z pure beef patty, medium cheddar cheese, maple glazed bacon, toasted sesame bun, Warehouse original Machio sauce, crisp dill pickle, fresh tomato, and lettuce.

Not to mention, frontline workers get free burgers every Monday, according to their Instagram.

Address: Multiple locations

Wakwak Burger is a food truck serving up multiple Asian style hamburgers on their menu, all ranging in price between $3.99 – $7.75 each. Their Deluxe Teriyaki Cheese burger is a fan favourite made with beef, teriyaki sauce, Japanese style mayo, cheese, and grilled onion.

Address: 511 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-998-0285

