A Vancouver-themed restaurant just opened its doors in London

A Vancouver-themed restaurant just hit the food market in London, England, and not only does it offer up staple Canadian dishes, but it’s also inspired by the city’s notable West 4th Avenue area in Kitsilano.

West 4th Kitchen & Wine Bar is the brainchild of long-time friends Livia Boumeester and Louisa Stevenson-Hamilton, who both briefly lived in Vancouver and fell in love with the hospitality scene here.

“West 4th is one of the most popular, vibrant streets in Vancouver where people gather to socialize after a day spent on the beach or skiing on a local mountain,” the duo wrote on their website.

“We wanted to emulate Vancouver’s relaxed and friendly feel at West 4th,” they added.

The menu at West 4th Kitchen & Wine Bar

West 4th Kitchen & Wine Bar offers up a unique menu akin to what you’d crave on a rainy Sunday morning after a long night out, like eggs benny, vegan chick’n, charcuterie, waffles and pancakes.

They even have a breakfast poutine called Oh Canada, which is made with a poached egg, fried potatoes, cheese curds, spinach, mushrooms and homemade brown butter hollandaise sauce.

Not to mention, West 4th Kitchen & Wine Bar has an extensive drink list that includes a West 4th Bloody Mary, where you can choose from over 30 toppings to create your perfect drink.

But arguably the best part of it all is their logo, which is literally a Canadian goose!

With all of that said, I guess it’s safe to say that if you’re ever planning to visit London, England, at least you know you can find a slice of home if you really need it.

Check out West 4th Kitchen & Wine Bar’s full menu here.