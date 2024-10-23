Roundtrip flights to Portugal from Vancouver going for under $600

The pasties de nata are calling your name from Lisbon, Portugal, and you don’t even have to break the bank to indulge in all its custard and flaky goodness.

Thanks to YVR Deals, it flagged a drop in British Airways flight prices from Vancouver to Lisbon.

That means, for about $558, you could be flying roundtrip, including taxes.

The flights do include one stop at London’s Heathrow Airport each way.

If you’re feeling extra adventurous, you could even turn the trip into a 2-in-1 and visit London and Lisbon for around the same price.

How to book

Travel dates with these deals can be found from November to the first half of December and then again next year between January, February, and March 2025.

Play around with the dates on Google Flights or Skyscanner to find cheap days to fly to Lisbon.

“When you’re clicking through on Google Flights, and you get to the last page and see $860, *in some cases* you may need to keep scrolling down to the ‘Book with American’ button below. You should see $558 beside the button,” YVR Deals advised.

The options to book a trip with an extended stay in London are more limited. However, YVR Deals said you can just play around with the dates when searching for your Lisbon flights.

If you do want to stay in London and add it to the travel itinerary, YVR suggests March 2 to March 4 to March 12 are the best dates.

“You may need to keep the London and Lisbon flights within 2 days of each other for the price to remain low,” the site reads.