You can fly from Vancouver to Hawaii for $326 roundtrip this winter

If you’re looking to travel somewhere warm this winter, you’re in luck.

According to the travel experts at YVR Deals, WestJet has dropped the prices on winter flights to Hawaii. You can now fly from Vancouver (YVR) to Kauai, Hawaii (LIH), for as low as $327 roundtrip, including taxes and a piece of carry-on luggage.

The majority of flights are available in January, although there are a few available dates in February. Non-stop flights can be found in both directions and are between five and six hours. It appears that trips can be booked anywhere from six days to two weeks or longer in length.

Keep in mind, however, that the price of a flight doesn’t include checked luggage. And be sure to check the change and cancellation policy before you book, regardless of which airline.

Here’s how to book the deal:

1. Visit the Skyscanner website.

2. Search for flights from Vancouver (YVR) to Kauai Island Lihue (LIH).

3. When selecting a date, choose the tab that says “whole month.” From there, you can select January, February, or simply “Cheapest Month.”

4. Select your dates of preference and be sure to play around with different date combinations to find different price options.