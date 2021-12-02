You can fly to Mexico from Vancouver or Abbotsford for $360 roundtrip this winter

If you’ve been meaning to make your way to Mexico, now could be an excellent time to put those plans into action.

According to the deal-hunting gurus at YVR Deals, Flair Air has dropped the price of some February and March flights to Los Cabos to CAD$356 roundtrip including taxes and a piece of carry-on luggage.

Yes, you read that right.

The base fare starts at $258 roundtrip, and is even cheaper from Abbotsford — $178 base fare and $281 with a piece of carry-on luggage.

However, YVR Deals cautions that Flair has been selling tickets on new routes in an aggressive expansion, but that the new routes don’t always become reality.

“Flair, remember, it only counts if you actually fly the flights you’re selling. Now more than ever, travellers need certainty when it comes to planning their vacation,” YVR Deals wrote.

Swoop has also dropped the price of its nonstop flights to Los Cabos from Abbotsford in response to this Flair deal. Swoop flights from Abbotsford to Los Cabos now cost $194 roundtrip before luggage for late January, February, March, and April.

How to find and book Flair’s deal:

Go Flair Air’s website Search for a flight from Vancouver to Los Cabos, and look for dates that are $129 to $139 each way on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Or, search for a flight from Abbotsford to Los Cabos and look for dates that are $79 to $99 each way, usually on Wednesdays and Saturdays.