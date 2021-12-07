You can fly roundtrip from BC to Calgary for under $150 starting this spring

If you’re looking for a quick getaway from Vancouver or Victoria to Calgary for a steal of a price, you’re in luck.

WestJet and Air Canada are currently offering flights from BC to Calgary for less than $150 roundtrip. One-way flights can be found for as low as $76.

Flights can be found starting in March until June 2022.

Trips from Victoria to Calgary start at $131, while a flight from Vancouver will cost you $149 roundtrip.

Vice versa flights (from Calgary to BC) are also available for a similar roundtrip price, in case you want to share it with your friends and family on the coast.

How to find and book this deal

1. Search the following on Google flights:

Google Flights: Vancouver to Calgary

Google Flights: Victoria to Calgary

2. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for the cheapest date combinations.

3. Find the dates that are $131 or $149 roundtrip, respectively.

4. Go to the WestJet website.

5. Use the same dates you found on Google Flights to book your trip.

It’s important to note that to travel domestically in Canada, you’ll need to have proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID with you to be able to board a plane. And remember, if you’re planning on travelling outside of Alberta, it’s important to review provincial COVID-19 public health restrictions before you leave.