Fly now, pay later: Sunwing offering limited time payment plan offer

Looking to take that vacation but don’t want to hurt the bank account? Sunwing is now offering pay later plans, so treat yourself!

Starting Monday, March 14, customers can vacation now and pay later with zero percent interest on three, six or 11 month payment plans when they book by March 27, 2022.

“As international travel becomes more accessible, our customers can plan their much-deserved getaways to the tropics with ease,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing in a news release.

“With incredible savings on all inclusive vacation packages to some of our most popular destinations, we’re excited to continue offering customers zero percent interest on a payment plan suited to their needs, in addition to flexible change policies and cost-effective medical coverage, so they can travel with peace of mind.”

There is of course, some fine print that comes with the pay later promotion. That includes a down payment may be required, terms are based on credit score and other factors and may vary. A minimum $300 purchase required and not everyone is eligible. For the full list of terms and conditions, visit here.