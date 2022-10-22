Murder charges laid against 3 suspects following UBC golf course shooting

Homicide investigators announced Friday that charges have been laid against three suspects after a broad-daylight shooting at the University Golf Club earlier this week.

Deandre Baptiste, Balraj Basra, and Iqbal Kang have been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting death of 38-year-old Vishal Walia, who was gunned down at the golf course on Monday, Oct. 17.

Shots rang out at UBC just before 10 am, and a few minutes later a vehicle was found on fire near West 20th Avenue and Crown Street — about a six-minute drive from the club.

Things took an even more chaotic turn when suspects wanted in connection with the fire got into a multi-vehicle crash involving police in Richmond later that day.

The car in the back alley of W.20th and Crown street. pic.twitter.com/KtzKt3BqM2 — Louis (@loui_xiii) October 17, 2022

“The driver of the commercial vehicle was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Three occupants from the third vehicle involved were taken into custody, and are being held for investigation,” a statement from Richmond RCMP detachment reads.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Baptiste, Basra, and Kang were arrested in relation to the homicide and vehicle arson.