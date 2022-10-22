NewsCrime

Murder charges laid against 3 suspects following UBC golf course shooting

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Oct 22 2022, 6:46 pm
Murder charges laid against 3 suspects following UBC golf course shooting
@michaelbatema/Twitter

Homicide investigators announced Friday that charges have been laid against three suspects after a broad-daylight shooting at the University Golf Club earlier this week.

Deandre Baptiste, Balraj Basra, and Iqbal Kang have been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting death of 38-year-old Vishal Walia, who was gunned down at the golf course on Monday, Oct. 17.

Shots rang out at UBC just before 10 am, and a few minutes later a vehicle was found on fire near West 20th Avenue and Crown Street — about a six-minute drive from the club.

Things took an even more chaotic turn when suspects wanted in connection with the fire got into a multi-vehicle crash involving police in Richmond later that day.

“The driver of the commercial vehicle was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Three occupants from the third vehicle involved were taken into custody, and are being held for investigation,” a statement from Richmond RCMP detachment reads.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Baptiste, Basra, and Kang were arrested in relation to the homicide and vehicle arson.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.