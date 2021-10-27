Chaiiwala to open two more Toronto cafes by the end of the year
Oct 27 2021, 1:44 pm
Chaiiwala, a recognized UK chai cafe brand, has just opened its first Toronto location and plans to open two more by the end of the year.
In an email to Daily Hive, a Chaiiwala representative shared that their two locations are currently under construction.
The Erin Mills location is expected to be completed by the end of November and the Dixie and Eglinton site by the end of December.
A fixed opening date has not been set yet. New customers can try a cup of chai at the new storefront in Scarborough located at 55 Lebovic Avenue.
The brand currently has over 40 locations scattered across the United Kingdom and plans to expand across Canada.