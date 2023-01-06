FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Jan 6 2023, 10:43 pm
The humble sandwich is forever the perfect lunch food in our opinion, and one brand has perfected its approach.

Chachi’s Sandwiches has locations across BC, Alberta, and Manitoba, but the franchise has announced it will soon be opening one more location in the Lower Mainland.

Chachi’s will be opening its tenth location in the province at Langley’s busy Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

The franchise is set to open this latest outpost this month, so those in the Fraser Valley won’t have to wait long to dig into its huge sandwich menu.

In addition to handhelds in varieties like Spicy Italian, Hot Philly, and Spicy Korean Beef, Chachi’s is known for its comforting bowls of mac and cheese, rotating soup features, and a small selection of salads.

Chachi’s currently operates locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, Nanaimo, Coquitlam, Tsawwassen, Surrey, and Kelowna.

Chachi’s Sandwiches – Langley

Address: Willowbrook Shopping Centre, 19705 Fraser Highway, Langley

Instagram

