Player injures himself just jogging onto field at Super Bowl

To play in the Super Bowl is a dream come true for football players but, for one player at this year’s game, that dream was cut short for a bizarre reason.

After celebrating a play from his team, San Francisco 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw was preparing to jog out onto the field before collapsing into a heap from an apparent injury.

Dre Greenlaw appeared to injure himself jogging back onto the field pic.twitter.com/p3nwmTUsfO — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

The 26-year-old Greenlaw was then carted off the field as the 49ers announced that he had suffered an Achilles injury, ending his night. This was Greenlaw’s first time playing in the Super Bowl and has been a key member of the 49ers run to the championship game.

The CBS broadcast crew noted that an emotional Greenlaw could not put any weight on his leg as he was carted away.

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw carted off the field pic.twitter.com/R34cyqNBhn — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) February 12, 2024

Not the way the 49ers are Greenlaw envisioned their Super Bowl bid going in the first half. The 49ers will now have to fend off Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs without the help of Greenlaw.