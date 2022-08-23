KeepTheGrey: Dove Canada throws shade at Bell Media in new ad campaign (VIDEO/PHOTOS)

Looks like Dove Canada is capitalizing on the backlash Bell Media is facing after ousting veteran anchor Lisa LaFlamme.

The personal care brand revealed a new ad campaign on Monday, and the timing is impeccable.

“Women with grey hair are being edged out of the workplace,” reads the campaign video. “So Dove is going grey.”

Hmm, what could they be referring to? 👀

The campaign was conveniently released a week after Bell Media cut ties with one of Canada’s most recognizable journalists.

Since then, reports have come out about how company exec Michael Melling questioned LaFlamme’s choice to go grey during the pandemic.

“Aging is beautiful 📣 We should all be able to do it on our own terms, and without any consequences,” reads Dove’s Instagram caption.

The brand has also pledged to donate $100,000 to Catalyst, a Canadian non-profit organization that helps build inclusive workplaces for all women.

Thank you @DoveCanada for the generous donation. Catalyst Canada (as well as our entire global organization) believes women, and everyone, should be able to be their authentic selves at work. Thank you for supporting our work! https://t.co/nCAHINHIaR — CatalystInc (@CatalystInc) August 22, 2022

Dove says followers can join the campaign by turning your profile picture greyscale and tagging #KeepTheGrey.

Many Canadians are surprised and impressed by Dove taking on the media conglomerate.

“I did not have ‘Dove Canada takes on Bell Media’ on my bingo card for 2022,” tweeted Kalina Laframboise.

I did not have Dove Canada takes on Bell Media on my bingo card for 2022. https://t.co/OmahijGren — Kalina Laframboise (@KayLaframboise) August 22, 2022

“This is the best response to another Canadian company’s self-inflicted PR disaster I have ever seen 😄 👊🏻,” tweeted Catherine Clark.

Oh boy @DoveCanada – this is the best response to another Canadian company’s self-inflicted PR disaster I have ever seen 😄 👊🏻 https://t.co/CXkwa4OgTQ — Catherine Clark (@catherinejclark) August 22, 2022

Others think Dove could be doing more.

“If this is true Dove Canada should get behind Lisa LaFlamme and boycott CTV by pulling their advertising,” tweeted Mary-Sue Muldoon. “Step up and put your money where your mouth is.”

If this is true DOVE Canada should get behind Lisa LaFlamme and boycott CTV by pulling their advertising. Step up and put your money where your mouth is. Then I’ll buy your advertisement and products again. For now I am boycotting you. — Mary-Sue Muldoon (@doonms1) August 22, 2022

One Twitter user shared how LaFlamme’s choice to sport silver locks inspired her.

“I had the courage to stop dying my hair only after watching the amazing Lisa LaFlamme go grey on national TV. Grey is beautiful. Aging is beautiful. Thank you dove Canada.”

I had the courage to stop dying my hair only after watching the amazing Lisa LaFlamme go grey on national TV. Grey is beautiful. Aging is beautiful. Thank you dove Canada. pic.twitter.com/MT0sHuS38Z — Karrie Phair (@PhairKarren) August 22, 2022

And many more are sharing how proud they are of going grey.

“I don’t care that it’s a marketing campaign. I gave in to the grey over three years ago. #keepthegrey Women have every right to age naturally and gracefully without fear of losing their livelihood,” tweeted Robyn Brady.

I don’t care that it’s a marketing campaign. I gave in to the grey over three years ago. #keepthegrey Women have every right to age naturally and gracefully without fear of losing their livelihood. @DoveCanada https://t.co/5rUaWsK72u pic.twitter.com/DKmpAEYM7d — Robyn Brady (@Rapini1) August 22, 2022

Love the new @DoveCanada #KeepTheGrey campaign. Embracing my silver three years ago was the best thing I’ve ever done for my hair. 👩🏻‍🦳❤️ pic.twitter.com/RP7Drlo2tZ — MomCamp (@MomCampLife) August 22, 2022

Dove isn’t the only big name taking shots at Bell Media.

Former Canadian Forces Lieutenant-General Roméo Dallaire dragged the company in a tweet on Monday for Lisa LaFlamme’s forced exit.