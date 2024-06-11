NewsCuratedCelebrities

Nikitha Martins
Jun 11 2024, 12:59 am
Here's how Vancouver sweetheart Ryan Reynolds made his mom's dream come true
Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds treated his mom to a special show and the internet is even more in love with him (if that is possible).

This morning, folks who tuned into the popular ABC talk show The View witnessed a surprise after one of its talk show hosts Whoopi Goldberg pointed out, “Oh, snap. There’s Ryan Reynolds!”

Goldberg asked the actor, “just out of curiosity,” what made him come out?

Reynolds was seated in the front row with his mom, who lives in Vancouver. He said his mom had been visiting New York, where he, his wife and actress Blake Lively, and kids live and where The View is filmed.

Reynolds explained to the hosts that his mom said, “It’s my dream to go to The View.”

He jokingly added he had to pull some strings to make it to the show as his mom is “capable of unspeakable violence.”

“I try to do as she says,” he said.

His mother, Tammy Reynolds, explained to The View hosts that she watches the show everyday and is recording it at home.

“So we made a call. I told them, I’m [actress] Blake [Lively]’s husband, I’d love to come to The View … and then here we are,” Ryan said.

The actor seemed to enjoy hanging out with audience members as he said, “By the way, this is way less stressful than up there [on stage].”

Folks online have been sharing the impromptu appearance. Some even said, “That was the best part of the show [Monday].”


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

