Outpouring of support as Kate Middleton makes first appearance since diagnosis

Jun 15 2024, 5:35 pm
@RoyalFamily/X | @KensingtonRoyal/X

Kate Middleton has made her first public appearance this year since announcing that she’s undergoing cancer treatment, and netizens are showing their support.

On Saturday, the Princess of Wales appeared alongside Prince William and their children during Trooping the Colour 2024 to celebrate King Charles’ birthday.

Middleton arrived wearing a black and white dress by British designer Jenny Packham and was seen beaming during a carriage ride with her children.

Although Middleton has attended the event several times before, it’s her first public engagement since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March, adding that she had started a course of preventative chemotherapy. Before her message, disturbing rumours and conspiracies abounded after an edited photo of Middleton and her children was shared on The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official X account.

On Friday, Middleton announced she was attending the event and shared an update on her health.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months,” she stated. “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.”

She added that her treatment is still ongoing and that there are “good and bad days.”

Netizens appeared happy to see Middleton again, expressing concern and sharing messages of support.

Middleton stated that in addition to Saturday’s event, she hopes to join “a few public engagements over the summer” but knows she’s “not out of the woods yet.”

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty,” stated Middleton. “Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.”

