Comeback year: Honda Celebration of Light 2022 fireworks dates

Team India at the 2019 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks competition in Vancouver. (Gabriel Lam/Meimento)

Summer 2022 is gearing up to be a major comeback season for events, and Metro Vancouver’s largest event is no exception.

Organizers of the Honda Celebration of Light have indicated the annual fireworks festival will return this summer after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The event will return to the beaches of English Bay on the downtown Vancouver peninsula for three nights in 2022:

Saturday, July 23

Wednesday, July 27

Saturday, July 30

Event organizers will be holding a press conference this Thursday to announce this year’s event programming, including the three participating fireworks teams and the countries they will represent.

Daily Hive Listed will share more event details following the formal announcement later this week.

The last fireworks competition in 2019 saw competing teams representing Canada, Croatia, and India, with Canada coming at the top.

The 2022 Honda Celebration of Light will also be a special year not only for the return from the prolonged pandemic hiatus, but also to mark the 30th anniversary of the quintessential Vancouver event.

Each year, the event typically attracts a cumulative attendance of over one million people to the beaches, parks, and seawall surrounding English Bay, over its three nights.

Over the past decade, the event has grown beyond its nightly 25-minute fireworks competition, with food trucks, activations, and on-site live entertainment beginning in the afternoon of each event day, and then culminating with free concerts before the fireworks.

Just hours after the final fireworks night, an electric atmosphere will return to the streets of downtown from the comeback of the Vancouver Pride Parade and Festival, which has also seen a pandemic absence from its large in-person events for the last two years.

Both the Honda Celebration of Light and Vancouver Pride are amongst the largest recipients of the provincial government’s BC Fairs, Festivals and Events Recovery Fund — a one-time fund to support events across the province following a challenging period for event organizers. The two events received $250,000 and $183,000, respectively, from the recovery fund.

Altogether, the provincial government has provided over 680 events scheduled between July 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022, with a combined total of almost $30 million through the recovery fund program. Nearly half of the recipients — 317 events — are located in and around the Lower Mainland.

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the 2022 Honda Celebration of Light